THE SNOW QUEEN Brings Seasonal Magic To Arden Theatre Company

Get ready to be transported on a magical journey through the four seasons! The Arden Theatre Company brings THE SNOW QUEEN to Philadelphia for the holiday season. This frozen tale perfect for all ages comes to the F. Otto Haas stage from November 27, 2019 to January 26, 2020. Reviewing press are invited to the 4PM show on December 7, or any show afterwards.

Based on Hans Christian Anderson's classic fairy tale, which was the inspiration for the animated hit "Frozen," THE SNOW QUEEN is perfect for all ages. When Gerda's best friend is captured by the Snow Queen, it is up to her to rescue him from the icy palace. This family-friendly celebration of friendship is an adventure full of magic, gorgeous costumes, and characters that audiences will not soon forget.

Arden Children's Theatre regular Whit MacLaughlin, known for his playful and memorable take on classic tales, will direct the sparkling show, featuring the Arden return of Katherine Fried (Girl in ONCE) as the title character. Additional casting includes Dan Ison, Eunice Akinola, Alex Betchel, Jo Vito Ramirez, Jenna Kuerzi, Kala Moses Baxter, and Mary Fishburne.

Single tickets are currently on sale, and make for perfect holiday gifts. Also, THE SNOW QUEEN is the ideal holiday outing for the entire family. Located in Old City, Philadelphia, Arden Theatre is surrounded by a plethora of family-friendly restaurants, unique stores and galleries, and plenty of seasonal sightseeing.

Tickets and more information can be found at ardentheatre.org.





