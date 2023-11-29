THE NUTCRACKER Returns tot he Philadelphia Ballet For the 55th Year

The Nutcracker opens December 8 and runs through December 30 at the Academy of Music.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Meadowlark' at the Mazzoni Center Honors Photo 4 Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Meadowlark' at the Mazzoni Center Honors

Philadelphia Ballet presents the return of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, a dazzling holiday classic featuring over 170 dancers, accompanied by the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra. The Nutcracker opens December 8 and runs through December 30 at the Academy of Music. With 31 performances, including sensory-friendly options, The Nutcracker is not only one of the company's most enchanting productions, but also one of the most complex ballets in the company's repertoire. Tickets, starting at $25 for all performances and just $10 for opening night, are now available at Click Here.

“The Nutcracker is our company's largest and most dazzling productions featuring 47 company dancers and 130 School of Philadelphia Ballet students in over 150 breathtaking costumes,” said Angel Corella, The Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director. “There is so much that goes into each performance and our entire company from the Principal dancers to our youngest students, work extremely hard to bring the magic of The Nutcracker to life for our audiences. With hundreds of roles, exquisite set designs and mesmerizing music, there's something new to discover in every performance.”

George Balanchine's grand spectacle, The Nutcracker, has captivated generations of audiences with resplendent costumes, opulent sets and spectacular choreography. Set to Tchaikovsky's score, The Nutcracker follows Marie on a night of adventure as she is transported from her bedroom to The Land of Sweets, a magical wonderland where flowers waltz, snowflakes twirl, and enchanted toys transform into handsome princes. A cherished holiday tradition, this is a story beloved by all ages.

“It's always our goal to find connection and spread joy through dance. It's heartwarming to see so many families and friends come together over the holidays to enjoy The Nutcracker year after year,” said Shelly Power, The Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director. “We're honored to be a part of the special traditions and everlasting memories of so many.”

The 2023 Philadelphia Ballet production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker is made possible by Independence Blue Cross.




Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
PCS Theater to Present WISE BEYOND THEIR YEARS: A YOUTH CABARET Photo
PCS Theater to Present WISE BEYOND THEIR YEARS: A YOUTH CABARET

PCS Theater presents 'Wise Beyond Their Years: A Youth Cabaret,' a vocal extravaganza showcasing the immense talent of youth aged 18 and younger.

2
THE LITTLE PRINCE Comes to Quintessence Theatre This Weekend Photo
THE LITTLE PRINCE Comes to Quintessence Theatre This Weekend

This holiday season Quintessence is presenting The Little Prince - The Musical with Book and Lyrics by John Scoullar and Music by Rick Cummins.  

3
Philadelphias First Holiday Haunted House To Debut In Manayunk At Lincoln Mill Photo
Philadelphia's First Holiday Haunted House To Debut In Manayunk At Lincoln Mill

Philadelphia's First Holiday Haunted House to Debut in Manayunk at Lincoln Mill. Get your tickets now for this one-night-only event on December 16th.

4
Chester County Art Association & Downtown West Chester Announces Their Largest Ever Ch Photo
Chester County Art Association & Downtown West Chester Announces Their Largest Ever Christkindlmarkt

Experience holiday magic at the Chester County Art Association & Downtown West Chester's fourth annual Christkindlmarkt. This free event features over 75 vendors offering handcrafted and locally designed products. Held on December 9 and 10, 2023, in West Chester's Gay Street, it's the perfect place to find unique holiday gifts.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser Trailer for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser Trailer for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
Crumbs from the Table of Joy in Philadelphia Crumbs from the Table of Joy
Lantern Theater Company (11/09-12/17)Tracker
Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol in Philadelphia Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
Lantern Theater Company (12/02-12/27)Tracker
Pippin in Philadelphia Pippin
Temple Theaters (2/22-2/29)
Gino Mozzarella ♦ The Sicilian Sorcerer in Philadelphia Gino Mozzarella ♦ The Sicilian Sorcerer
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (12/30-12/30)
Ballets Jazz Montréal: Essence in Philadelphia Ballets Jazz Montréal: Essence
Zellerbach Theatr (2/09-2/09)
The Princess Bride - An Inconceivable evening with Cary Elwes in Philadelphia The Princess Bride - An Inconceivable evening with Cary Elwes
Keswick Theatre (2/24-2/24)
Christian McBride's New Jawn in Philadelphia Christian McBride's New Jawn
Zellerbach Theater (12/03-12/03)
Mark Zacharia Mystifying Magic & Mentalism in Philadelphia Mark Zacharia Mystifying Magic & Mentalism
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (12/02-12/02)
The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon in Philadelphia The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon
Forge Theatre (12/01-12/17)
What's Wrong With This Picture? By David Margulies in Philadelphia What's Wrong With This Picture? By David Margulies
Theatre Ariel (3/09-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You