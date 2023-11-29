THE NUTCRACKER Returns tot he Philadelphia Ballet For the 55th Year

Philadelphia Ballet presents the return of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, a dazzling holiday classic featuring over 170 dancers, accompanied by the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra. The Nutcracker opens December 8 and runs through December 30 at the Academy of Music. With 31 performances, including sensory-friendly options, The Nutcracker is not only one of the company's most enchanting productions, but also one of the most complex ballets in the company's repertoire. Tickets, starting at $25 for all performances and just $10 for opening night, are now available at Click Here.

“The Nutcracker is our company's largest and most dazzling productions featuring 47 company dancers and 130 School of Philadelphia Ballet students in over 150 breathtaking costumes,” said Angel Corella, The Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director. “There is so much that goes into each performance and our entire company from the Principal dancers to our youngest students, work extremely hard to bring the magic of The Nutcracker to life for our audiences. With hundreds of roles, exquisite set designs and mesmerizing music, there's something new to discover in every performance.”

George Balanchine's grand spectacle, The Nutcracker, has captivated generations of audiences with resplendent costumes, opulent sets and spectacular choreography. Set to Tchaikovsky's score, The Nutcracker follows Marie on a night of adventure as she is transported from her bedroom to The Land of Sweets, a magical wonderland where flowers waltz, snowflakes twirl, and enchanted toys transform into handsome princes. A cherished holiday tradition, this is a story beloved by all ages.

“It's always our goal to find connection and spread joy through dance. It's heartwarming to see so many families and friends come together over the holidays to enjoy The Nutcracker year after year,” said Shelly Power, The Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director. “We're honored to be a part of the special traditions and everlasting memories of so many.”

The 2023 Philadelphia Ballet production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker is made possible by Independence Blue Cross.