THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR To Be Presented As Part of Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival will present The Merry Wives of Windsor by William Shakespeare and directed by Matt Pfeiffer. Running June 26 to July 7 on the Main Stage.

In this merry romp, the irrepressible rogue Sir John Falstaff hatches a harebrained scheme to woo two wealthy wives in hopes to secure their fortunes. Unbeknownst to him, these merry wives craft clever retaliations to rebuke his advances. The result is a whirlwind of misadventures and bellyaching laughter.

As the story unfolds, we witness a colorful array of characters including a Welsh priest, a zany French swordsman, and a jealous husband in disguise.

Shakespeare's witty banter and comedic escapades shine through, making The Merry Wives of Windsor a charming celebration of love, laughter, and the craft of clever deception. · Ages 10+