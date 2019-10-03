THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE Opens October 18 at The Belmont Theatre

Just in time for Halloween...The Belmont Theatre will present the perfect Halloween entertainment with the thriller The Haunting of Hill House, by F. Andrew Leslie from the novel by Shirley Jackson, in the Grumbacher Studio October 18-20 & 24-27. Friday, Saturday and the second Thursday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows are at 3:00 p.m.

The Haunting of Hill House is a chilling and mystifying study in mounting terror. A small group of "psychically receptive" people are brought together in Hill House, a brooding, mid-Victorian mansion known as a place of evil and "contained ill will." Led by the learned Dr. Montague, who is conducting research in supernatural phenomena, the visitors have come to probe the secrets of the old house and to draw forth the mysterious powers that it is alleged to possess-powers which have brought madness and death to those who have lived there in in the past.

The Grumbacher Studio, located within the Belmont Theatre, is the perfect, intimate setting to share the experience of The Haunting of Hill House. Audience members will feel like they are a part of the action. The Haunting of Hill House is directed by Paul Lajkowicz. The cast features Kayla Nicholas as Eleanor Vance, Sheryl Rade as Mrs. Dudley, Ahmae Messersmith as Theodora, Dan Gilbert as Dr. John Montague, Justin Nicholas as Luke Sanderson, Jessica Oakhem as Mrs. Montague, and Dan Griffin as Arthur Parker.

The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Group sales are available. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.





