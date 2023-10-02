THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Set For Newtown Stage In October

A thrilling mystery centered around a young man and a dead dog hits the Newtown Theatre stage from October 19th through October 22nd.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Set For Newtown Stage In October

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Set For Newtown Stage In October

A thrilling mystery centered around a young man and a dead dog hits the Newtown Theatre stage from October 19th through October 22nd in Newtown Arts Company's production of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME.

This play by Simon Stephens, based on the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon, begins when 15-year-old Christopher Boone is discovered standing over the dead dog of his neighbor, murdered with a pitchfork. He denies any responsibility, and as a fan of Sherlock Holmes, he vows to discover the murderer. Christopher has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

This production, under the direction of James McCrane of Newtown, was first presented by The National Theatre, London, at the Cottesloe Theatre on August 2 nd , 2012, and transferred to the Gielgud Theatre, West End, London, on March 12 th , 2013. The play opened in the USA at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on October 5th , 2014. This play is presented by kind permission of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Performance dates are Thursday, October 19, Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. (evening performances), and Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22 at 2 p.m. (matinees).

Tickets are $24 main floor and $21 balcony. Tickets may be purchased at Click Here.

With a proud tradition of producing live theater and theater education in Newtown since 1983, Newtown Arts Company dedicates a portion of the proceeds from its shows to a Scholarship Fund. Since its founding, Newtown Arts Company has granted more than $200,000 in scholarships to talented local students pursuing postsecondary education in the performing and fine arts.




RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Herb Smith Conducts The No Name Pops in Their Debut in Verizon Hallat the Kimmel Cultural Photo
Herb Smith Conducts The No Name Pops in Their Debut in Verizon Hallat the Kimmel Cultural Campus, October 28

The No Name Pops will have their debut performance at the Kimmel Cultural Campus at the end of this month when they present Let's Groove Tonight: Motown and The Philly Sound. The performances will take place on October 28 at 3 and 8pm in Verizon Hall.

2
Student Blog: A Week in the Life: Audition Edition Photo
Student Blog: A Week in the Life: Audition Edition

Since I’ve gone back to school, my time has been split between classes, writing for my college’s newspaper, and lots and lots of theater. I’m in two productions right now—Legally Blonde and Newsies, also known as arguably two of the most iconic 21st century musicals—and auditions happened to be just a few days apart, making the first week of September a theater-filled week of craziness.

3
Philadelphia Coming Out Parade Unveils Line-Up With Giselle Fetterman, Robert Drake, and M Photo
Philadelphia Coming Out Parade Unveils Line-Up With Giselle Fetterman, Robert Drake, and More

Philadelphia is ready to make history once again. Pride 365: A Program of Galaei will present the inaugural Philadelphia OURfest: National Coming Out Parade and Festival/Resource Fair, the first National Coming Out Parade in the United States. Get event and lineup information here!

4
Nick Stuccio to Depart FringeArts After 27 Years Of Groundbreaking Leadership Photo
Nick Stuccio to Depart FringeArts After 27 Years Of Groundbreaking Leadership

After 27 years of groundbreaking leadership, Nick Stuccio will depart from FringeArts on April 1, 2024. Stuccio's visionary leadership established FringeArts as Philadelphia's epicenter for contemporary performance.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Molière's TARTUFFE
Lantern Theater Company (9/07-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evil Dead, the Musical
The Dramateurs Inc. at the Barn Playhouse (9/29-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frozen
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (3/21-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Winter Wonderettes
Montgomery Theater (11/09-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City Comedian Rhapsody
Bristol Riverside Theatre (5/14-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tom Coverly ♦ Comedy Magic, TV Host & Motivational Speaker
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tenors: Now and Forever Tour
Keswick Theatre (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doug Varone and Dancers
Penn Live Arts (11/17-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marc DeSouza Mystery, Magic & More
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Home Game
Bird-in-Hand Stage (8/04-10/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You