THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Set For Newtown Stage In October

A thrilling mystery centered around a young man and a dead dog hits the Newtown Theatre stage from October 19th through October 22nd in Newtown Arts Company's production of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME.

This play by Simon Stephens, based on the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon, begins when 15-year-old Christopher Boone is discovered standing over the dead dog of his neighbor, murdered with a pitchfork. He denies any responsibility, and as a fan of Sherlock Holmes, he vows to discover the murderer. Christopher has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

This production, under the direction of James McCrane of Newtown, was first presented by The National Theatre, London, at the Cottesloe Theatre on August 2 nd , 2012, and transferred to the Gielgud Theatre, West End, London, on March 12 th , 2013. The play opened in the USA at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on October 5th , 2014. This play is presented by kind permission of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Performance dates are Thursday, October 19, Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. (evening performances), and Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22 at 2 p.m. (matinees).

Tickets are $24 main floor and $21 balcony. Tickets may be purchased at Click Here.

With a proud tradition of producing live theater and theater education in Newtown since 1983, Newtown Arts Company dedicates a portion of the proceeds from its shows to a Scholarship Fund. Since its founding, Newtown Arts Company has granted more than $200,000 in scholarships to talented local students pursuing postsecondary education in the performing and fine arts.