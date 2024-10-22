THE CORONATION: An All Black Drag King Show and Art Exhibition Comes to Prism Arts Philadelphia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The community is invited to the heart of Philadelphia’s Arts District to attend The Coronation: An All Black Drag King Show and Art Exhibition on the evening of November 16 at Prism Arts Philadelphia. This event merges fine art and drag to showcase the impressive diversity of Black Drag Kings, provide a platform to share underrepresented talent, create a space where fine art and drag coalesce, and birth new allies in the community. Highlighting Black Excellence, the event features drag performances from Philadelphia Black Drag Kings — Cyrus K. Stratton, Manny Lovett, Mo Betta, Mister Right, Gemini Mxr, Sir Suavey, Mr. Tee, Deej Nutz, Kyng Dom, and Reese the Beast — and a gallery viewing of original acrylic paintings crafted by Cyrus K. Stratton paired with photographs by artist Gemini Mxr.

“My art has evolved into a combination of visual and performance arts to call attention to the marginalization that exists at the intersections of Blackness and queerness,” Cyrus K. Stratton shares. “Black Drag Kings symbolize pride, talent, inspiration, and self-worth. Black Drag Kings have existed in Philadelphia for decades with prominent groups paving pathways for our success. Everyday, we dare to exist, to matter, to be remembered.”

All are invited to appreciate our talented creative community, witness Philadelphia Black Drag King history in the making, purchase art and photography from local Black artists, and enjoy a live Drag King show, DJ, and bar. For more information and tickets, visit https://mulletcreativeservices.com/products/the-coronation-show-ticket.

Comments