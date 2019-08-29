THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Opens At Town & Country Players

Town and Country Players, in Buckingham, PA, will present the famously popular parody, THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (Abridged), beginning August 30, 2019 and running through September 14, 2019. The play, written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1987 and went on to 9 record breaking years on London's West End, and has since been the world's most performed stage parody for the last 32 years.

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (Abridged) is a personal favorite of Director Sheldon Zeff. He suggested this show to Town and Country Players for this season reasoning, "Who wouldn't want to see all 37 of Shakespeare's plays presented in 90 minutes by three talented actors (in tights) in a comedy? Not only is it a hilarious night out at the theater, but audiences also get a quick education in Shakespeare, one of the world's most highly regarded playwrights ever to live." Zeff working with Producer Nancy Ridgeway put together a phenomenal cast of well-known area actors Michael Schiumo, Brian Kelly and Kevin Palardy to act and improvise their way through ALL of Shakespeare's comedies, histories and tragedies. The team has had so much fun putting the show together and Zeff guarantees that the result is a madcap evening of entertainment and laughter.

Performances of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (Abridged) are August 30 - September 14; Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $20 dollars and $10 for Students (at the door and with current student ID); student tickets are subject to availability. There is an Opening Night reception for everyone on August 30 which includes refreshments. Tickets are available at the door and Reserved Tickets, on sale now, are available on line at http://townandcountryplayers.org and from Brown Paper Tickets or by phoning BPT at 800-838-3006.

Photo Credit: Jessica Briggs Photography





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You