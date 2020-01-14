Back by popular demand, the runaway international hit is coming back to the states! Known across the globe as "the ultimate-feel good show," THE CHOIR OF MAN offers up 90 minutes of indisputable joy! It's a party. It's a concert. It's a pint-filled good time that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and foot-stomping choreography. The multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything - pub tunes, pop, Broadway, classic rock - all to roof-raising heights. It's the best singing, dancing, stomping, concert pub-crawl you'll ever attend.

For the first time ever, The Choir of Man comes to the State Theatre on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Show time is at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $45/$39 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by M&T Bank and 100.7 WLEV; Part of the Capital BlueCross Performance Series.

This is not your average jukebox musical! Featuring songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more, these musical mates belt out songs you love in a brand new way! Bring your mom, bring your kids, bring your best friends, or bring your husband, because there's truly something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show for all ages.

Leading the cast are returning original US tour members Denis Grindel (West End's The Commitments, the European tour of Rhythm of Dance, the Irish tour of RENT, Ireland and Helix productions of Spring Awakening) as Narrator, Tom Brandon (London's Union Theatre production of Spend, Spend, Spend, the European Tour of Rhythm of the Dance) as Hardman, and Mark Loveday (British film Rise of The Footsoldier 3) as Barman. Joining them is international recording artist Richard Lock as Pub Bore, Alistair Higgings (RCT Theatres' Peter Pan, Tobias in 88 London Road's Sweeney Todd, UK tours of Shadowlands and Dreamboard and Petticoats) as Pianoman, 2010 World Tap Championship silver medalist Jordan Oliver (US tours of The Sound of Music and Evita, The Choir of Man Norwegian Escape and US Tour 2019 replacement) as Tapper, Matt Beveridge (London's On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Titanic in Toronto, films Home For Christmas, In Vitro, and Trendy) as Cassanova, Daniel Harnett (The Choir of Man workshop, Norwegian, and Sydney Opera House casts, Prince Charming in Snow White UK, Witches of Eastwick in Manchester, and Sweet Charity at The Grand Theatre) as Joker, and Ben Langridge of the Glasgow-based acapella group Choral Stimulation as Beast.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.choirofman.com. Follow the guys on Facebook (/thechoirofman), Twitter (@choirofman) and Instagram (@choirofman).





