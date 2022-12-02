THE 24 HOUR PLAYS to Premiere in Philadelphia This Month
This event shines a spotlight on Philly's thriving theatre scene through a one-night-only event featuring six new plays.
On Monday, December 12, The 24 Hour Plays will premiere in Philadelphia for the first time, featuring artists from across the city's vibrant performing arts community. In collaboration with InterAct Theatre Company and the Dramatists Guild, this event shines a spotlight on Philly's thriving theatre scene through a one-night-only event featuring six new plays, written, rehearsed , and performed by extraordinary Philadelphia actors, directors, and playwrights.
"InterAct is thrilled to bring The 24 Hour Plays to Philly as part of our 35th Anniversary Season, continuing our commitment to strengthen, support, and showcase local playwrights, actors, and directors," said Seth Rozin, founder and artistic director of InterAct Theatre Company.
The 24 Hour Plays begin the evening before the performance, when actors, writers, directors, and production staff gather for the Meet and Greet. In one hour, each person shares a prop and costume, and actors show off their special skills and something they've always wanted to do on stage. With this creative fuel in mind, the playwrights stay up all night writing short plays. In the morning, directors and actors return to launch into the rehearsal process and at 8pm, the curtain rises on a performance of six never-before-seen new works.
"I'm excited to bring The 24 Hour Plays to Philadelphia - a great American city and a great theatre town," said The 24 Hour Plays artistic director Mark Armstrong. "It's a particular honor to be working with InterAct - an important theatre company we share many collaborators with. I'm grateful to Seth and InterAct for becoming our anchor partner in Philadelphia and to the Dramatists Guild of America for their generous support."
"The Philadelphia theatre scene is incredibly vibrant, and the city is a hot bed of new play development," shared Emmanuel Wilson, Executive Director of Creative Affairs for the Dramatists Guild. "On December 12, the Dramatists Guild hopes to provide an additional opportunity for writers to build community, through the unique and awe-inspiring process that only The 24 Hour Plays can provide."
The list of talent for the event is currently in formation. Artists scheduled to participate in The 24 Hour Plays: Philadelphia include David Bazemore, Ang Bey, Peter Bisgaier, Carlos Campbell, Jessica DalCanton, Boris Dansberry, Walter DeShields, Anthony Diaz, Tyler Dobrowsky, Kim Fairbanks, L M Feldman, Michael Hollinger, Nimisha Ladva, Sabrina Profitt, Michael Stahler, Vanessa Sterling, and many more to be announced.
Tickets to the live show on Monday, December 12 are available now here. For additional information, visit: https://24hourplays.org/philadelphia/.
ABOUT THE 24 HOUR PLAYS
The 24 Hour Plays® (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director) bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. Through our radically-present approach to theatre, we make work that responds immediately to the world around us, builds communities, and generates new artistic partnerships that invigorate the American arts and entertainment industry. Our events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals, as well as productions in London, Los Angeles, Dublin, Minneapolis, Finland, Mexico, and more. Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated 600+ new free-to-view theatre pieces featuring over 1000 artists that have been viewed millions of times and are archived in the Library of Congress. www.24hourplays.org
ABOUT THE DRAMATISTS GUILD
Since its inception in 1919, the Dramatists Guild of America has been the professional trade association for playwrights, librettists, lyricists, and composers writing for the American stage. With over 10,000 members around the world, The Guild is guided by a governing council of writers who each give their time, interest, and support to advance the rights of dramatists everywhere, including the right for dramatists to own and control their own copyrighted work. The Guild's advocacy, programs, events, publications, and other services provide dramatists with the resources, the community, and the support they require to protect their property, their livelihoods, and their unique voices in the American theatre. dramatistsguild.com
ABOUT INTERACT THEATRE COMPANY
InterAct is a theatre for today's world, dedicated to commissioning, developing, and producing new and contemporary plays that explore the social, political, and cultural issues of our time, and to improving the regional climate for new plays. interacttheatre.org
