Summer at Sem Theatre Program 2022 is Enrolling Now

Calling all actors ages 12-18: Summer at Sem Theatre summer camp program 2022 is enrolling now! Located in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Summer at Sem is a short 2-hour drive from NYC and Philadelphia. With day and boarding options for theatre students from all backgrounds and experience levels our 2022 summer program is July 10-30. We are a welcoming, inclusive, and rigorous theatre program where every student gets an opportunity to shine on stage and off.

Discover acting, dance, and vocal skills, along with stage presence and performance coaching. Our comprehensive program allows students to develop stage skills while working as a collaborative ensemble.

All theatre students will get the chance to participate in one-on-one working sessions with our Director of Theatre in their acting, singing, and auditioning skills. Theatre students will meet and talk to theatre professionals from all facets of the industry currently working on Broadway in our master class series (Broadway guest artist credits have included Dear Evan Hansen, Fun Home, The King and I, Miss Saigon, Beetlejuice, Rock of Ages, Moulin Rouge!, Kinky Boots, and more!). Performance opportunities showcase students in our 600-seat state-of-the-art Kirby Center for Creative Arts on our beautiful campus. Recent summer performances have included musical theatre, Shakespeare, pop/rock music, original monologues and scenes, and fully produced Broadway musicals.

Our Summer 2022 Broadway Guest Artist is multi-talented musical theatre and pop composer/lyricist Joey Contreras (Love Me, Love Me Not, Young Kind of Love, In Pieces: A New Musical) and our fully staged musical is the American classic The Fantasticks!

Registration is open now: https://summeratsem.org.