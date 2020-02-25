Storybook Musical Theatre Will Present Original Musical Of RUMPELSTILTSKIN

Storybook Musical Theatre, the Abington, PA-based professional Equity children's theatre company, will hopefully strike gold with its classic adaptation of the Grimm Brothers' tale "Rumpelstiltskin."

The production will run at the Gratz College Theater, Old York Rd and Melrose Ave, in Melrose Park, PA from March 17 to 29. Tickets are $14 for children and $16 for adults. Some performances are sold-out. Call for availability. For reservations or information, call: 215-659-8550 or www.storybookmusical.org.

This popular fairy tale was adapted by New York playwright, Don Kersey, with original music by composer Steve Leibman. Storybook's Artistic Director, Patricia Goldberg will direct.

"Rumpelstiltskin" tells the tale of a poor Miller, who brags to the King about his daughter's talent of being able to spin straw into gold. The Miller's daughter gets into even more trouble when she is unable to perform the task. At this point, she promises a strange little man, Rumpelstiltskin, anything he wants if he can help her out. When he calls in the promise the Miller's daughter must use all her wits to keep the one thing she truly loves most.

In the role of Rowena, the Miller's daughter, is Emily Cheney of Medford Lakes, NJ. She was last seen in Storybook's production of Adventures in Toyland. Other Storybook credits: Elves & the Shoemaker, Beauty & the Beast, Cinderella and Princess & the Pea. Regional credits: Walnut St. Theatre, East Lynne Theatre, Delaware Shakespeare Festival and Candlelight Dinner Theatre. She also sings with Chaste Treasure at various Renaissance Faires.

Jeff Reim, of Sewell, NJ, makes a likable, but somewhat deceitful villain, as the title character, Rumpelstiltskin. Reim just plays the Tinman in Storybook's Wizard of Oz, Other Storybook credits: Sleeping Beauty, Hansel and Gretel and Pinocchio,. He has also composed several Storybook shows and is now working on a new version of The Little Mermaid.

In the role of the boisterous Miller is David Mulholland, of Bristol, PA.He was seen last season as the King in Princess and the Pea. Other Storybook credits: Aladdin, Elves & the Shoemaker, Hansel & Gretel, Alice in Wonderland and Jack and the Beanstalk.. Regional credits: Performances at Act Out Theater, Bristol Riverside Theater, Mt. Gretna Playhouse, Delaware Theatre Co., and Prince Music Theatre, plus numerous film and television credits.

Storybook newcomer, Ryker Austin, of Warrington, PA. plays the greedy King.. Regional credits: Meet Me in St. Louis at the Westchester Broadway Theatre, Rocky Horror Show, Spamalot, 1776, and Hairspray at Alamogordo Music Theatre, How to Succeed in Business at Pensacola Little Theatre, Jesus Christ Superstar and Fuddy Meers at Hillbrook Playhouse.

P.J. Schweizer, of Doylestown, PA. is returning to the Storybook stage as one of the "Kid" narrators who warn the characters to be careful about the promises they make. Schweitzer was last seen in Storybook's Adventures in Toyland. Other Storybook credit: Elves & the Shoemaker, Hansel & Gretel, Jack & the Beanstalk and Pinocchio, National Tour: Tales of the Fourth Grade Nothing. Regional credits: Peter Pan, 25th Annual...Spelling Bee, All Shook Up, and others. When not acting he can be found at Sesame Place where he is Events and Production Manager.

Rounding out the cast is Rachel Henry, of Elkins Park, PA. as the other "Kid" narrator. She is excited to be back on our stage. Storybook credits include Hansel and Gretel and other versions of Rumpelstiltskin. Regional credits: Beauty & the Beast, Hello Dolly, Anything Goes, Throughly Modern Millie and The Drowsy Chaperone. In addition she is a member of the Philly Pops Chorus. She has grown up involved in theater and has helped in many areas including as Production Assistant, front of house and understudy.

"Rumpelstiltskin" is the second show of Storybook Musical Theatre's 28th season. Performance times are Tuesday to Fridays at 10:15 am, Saturdays at 11:00 am and Sundays at 2:00 pm. For information or reservations: 215-659-8550 or www.storybookmusical.org. Tickets: $14 for children; $16 for adults with group discounts available.

For this production, Storybook is offering two Sensory Friendly performances Tuesday, March 17 at 10:15 am and Sunday, March 22 at 2:00 pm. For more information visit Stoybook's website.

Storybook Musical Theatre productions are appropriated for children ages three and older. After each performance, the children will have an opportunity to meet the actors for a handshake, pictures or autograph

Photo Credit: Mike Levin





