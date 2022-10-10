Star Of The Day to Present ELF, JR. This Holiday Season

Emmaus, residents will embrace their inner "elf" when STAR OF THE DAY presents their production of Elf The Musical Jr. The show featuring STAR OF THE DAY youth performers opens on December 2nd running through the 11th with six performances scheduled on Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm, and Sunday matinees at 3pm. This production is directed by Lauren and David Erb with musical direction by Kirsten Almeida.

"Elf the Musical is an uplifting musical about one boy's quest to find his true identity. The story encourages each of us to approach each day with goodwill, wonder and cheer," says Kirsten Almeida, the company's Managing Artistic Director. "From the first rehearsal it was clear these young performers were going to put together a show you won't want to miss! It will be a wonderful experience for the families in our community to get into the holiday spirit." she adds.

Tickets for STAR OF THE DAY's Elf the Musical JR. are On-SALE NOW! $15 All Tickets. Show Dates are December 2,3,9,10 at 7PM and December 4 & 11 at 3PM, at St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. All tickets are $15. It is reserved seating and the youth shows do sell quickly. Purchase your tickets online at www.StaroftheDay.org or at the door 30 minutes prior to showtime. For more information call 484-809-9228.

Elf The Musical JR. is based on the 2003 New Line Cinema hit and features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin On Broadway, The Wedding Singer), a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

The musical tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is given the name Buddy and raised by elves in the North Pole. Buddy lives happily unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list, and his stepbrother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of the holidays.

Star of the Day's production stars Quakertown resident and Charter Arts High School graduate Jack Warnke as Buddy, Northampton Community College Theatre Major Kyleigh Vicoso as Jovie, Saucon Valley High School graduate Maggie Toner as Emily, Emmaus High School Junior TJ Seislove as Walter, and Southern Lehigh 8th graders Laney Levin as Michael. It is directed by Lauren and David Erb, Musically Directed and Choreographed by Kirsten Almeida, Stage Managed by Emmaus High School senior Maeve Yanes, and the dance captain is also an Emmaus High School senior Abby Roth.

Elf The Musical JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.MTIShows.com.

The mission of STAR OF THE DAY is to entertain, educate, encourage, and elevate the communities we serve through music, theatre, and dance. STAR OF THE DAY's vision is offering a safe, creative space to develop artistic mediums for the youth in our local community, for theatrical performances, educational purposes, special events and training programs. STAR OF THE DAY also strives to continually provide the highest quality musical theater, comedy, dance, and dramatic theater experiences, by promoting an ethnically diverse array of local artists and talent to expand the artistic horizons and experiences of the local community. STAR OF THE DAY will continue to be guided by its principles and commitments to inclusiveness, respecting people, valuing diversity, and equality.

Star of the Day performs at St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049

Masks are required for all audience members. St. John's is wheelchair accessible and boasts ample free parking.

www.StaroftheDay.org