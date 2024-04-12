Star Of The Day Presents THE PROM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE PROM will play at Star of the Day in Emmaus, PA from May 3-12, 20204 with several special theme nights: May 4th - PRIDE NIGHT, May 5th - PROM NIGHT (Get a Prom do-over!), May 10th - SCHOOL NIGHT, MAY 11th 2PM - INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE, May 12th - The MomProm.

Tickets are $16.50-$22 with discounts available for members and groups of 10 or more. Please contact the box office at info@staroftheday.org or visit www.StaroftheDay.org for more information.

THE PROM is a musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

This hit musical stars Mary Bolan (they/them) as "Emma, High School Student, Banned from the Prom," Kyleigh Vicoso (She/Her/They) as "Alyssa Greene, Head of Student Council with a Secret," Mandi Kalbach as "Tony Award Winner DeeDee Allen," Matt Redline as "Drama Desk Award Winner Barry Glickman," Shannon Seip as "Angie Dickinson, Broadway Chorine," Dylan Firestone as "Trent Oliver, Esteemed Julliard Graduate/Cater Waiter," Richie Warmkessel as "Mr. Hawkins, High School Principal," Christine Ebert as "Mrs. Greene, President of the PTA" and Daniel Vanarsdale as "Sheldon Saperstein, Broadway's Press Agent with a Plan." Rounding out the ensemble are Kaela Frankenfield, Courtney Bodnar, TJ Seislove, Jack Warnke, Abby Roth, Dominick Dinzey, Julisa Trinidad, Elisa Osorto, Wyatt Steiner, Oliver Thompson, Sarah Danner, and Abby Schechter. Directed by Parker Ryan, Assistant Director is Jillian Petrie, Musical Direction by Chris Hamm, Choreography by Kirsten Almeida, Stage Management by Alexis Leon, Designed by Mickey Brown.

Star of the Day is having a few special performances. On Saturday, May 4th at 7:30PM they will host a Pride Night for the LGBTQ+ community. Those who purchase tickets to this performance will receive a special Pride gift. On Sunday, May 5th the company is throwing a Prom after The Prom. If you didn't get to go to your prom or want a prom redo, buy tickets to the May 5th performance, get dressed up, and mix and mingle with the cast after the performance.

On Friday, May 10th the company will host "School Night". Students in middle school through college with valid ID will get in for $10 (cash at the door). One ticket per ID. Saturday, May 11th at 2PM is our Industry Night. If you are currently performing in a show that makes it difficult to support other theatres, bring the show's playbill and get in for $10 (Cash at the door). And May 12th will have a special Mother's Day "Mom Prom". Buy an adult ticket and Mom gets in for only $15 when you use the code MomProm.

Star of the Day is a community theatre located in Emmaus, PA and serves the entire Lehigh Valley. Founded in 2011, the organization is a family-friendly theatre whose mission is to entertain, educate, encourage, and elevate the community it serves through music, theatre, and dance. Star of the Day performs at St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.