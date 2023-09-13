Stage Schedule Revealed For 30th XPoNential Music Festival

The three-day 2023 XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru, produced by Philadelphia public radio station WXPN in partnership with the Camden County Board of Commissioners, will feature 24 artists performing on two stages from Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24 at Wiggins Park on the Delaware River in Camden, New Jersey. The stage schedule is listed below and at the festival website, xpnfest.org.

This will be the 30th edition of WXPN's annual music festival, which has presented 717 performances by 580 artists since 1994. Often cited for its expert curation and diversity of artists and music genres, the festival was recently named Best Music Festival by Philadelphia magazine in its "Best of Philly'' awards.

The 2023 XPoNential Music Festival will feature these established, new and local artists (schedule subject to change):

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Wiggins Park gates open at 4:30 PM

Marina Stage

5:00 PM Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz

6:20 PM Don McCloskey

8:15 PM Say She She

River Stage

5:40 PM Nik Greeley and The Operators

7:15 PM Margo Price

9:15 PM Old Crow Medicine Show

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Wiggins Park gates open at 12 PM

Marina Stage

12:30 PM Moustapha Noumbissi

1:50 PM Bailen

3:25 PM Bobby Rush

5:15 PM Wednesday

7:15 PM Celisse

River Stage

1:10 PM Julia Pratt

2:35 PM Wilder Woods

4:20 PM Sammy Rae & The Friends

6:10 PM Tegan and Sara

8:15 PM The Hold Steady

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Wiggins Park gates open at 12 PM

Marina Stage

12:30 PM Velvet Rouge

1:40 PM Sunny War

3:15 PM Allison Russell

5:15 PM Low Cut Connie

River Stage

1:05 PM Mobbluz

2:25 PM Leyla McCalla

4:15 PM Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band

6:10 PM Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Dogfish Head beer, Svedka cocktails, and wine will be available for purchase to adults age 21+

Federal Donuts' special new XPoNential 30 Donut created in celebration of the festival's 30th anniversary, a spiced cake donut with a raspberry milkshake and peach glaze, will be available at the FedNuts truck at the festival

A site-wide 30th anniversary Fest & Find scavenger hunt will allow festival goers to hunt for clues for a chance to win prizes

The Festival Shop powered by Main Street Music will offer commemorative 30th XPNFEST gear, artist merchandise, and musical gems from their Manayunk shop

The XPN Central area will showcase creative works made in tribute to Philly's rich Black music heritage by Black Music City 2023 grant winners

The Kids Corner area, located by the water in Wiggins Park, will feature live appearances from Kids Corner host Kathy O'Connell along with some other friends of the program, free face painting Saturday and Sunday starting at noon, and giveaways, lawn games and interactive art projects

WXPN will announce the theme for this year's end-of-year countdown at the festival, and how listeners can participate in the popular, multi-day special programming feature that's focused around a specific theme

An extensive selection of locally-made foods and beverages, along with many handcrafted items, will be available, and WXPN members also get complimentary beverages and can meet select festival artists in the Member's Area

LOCATION

Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden, NJ, directly across the Delaware River from Philadelphia, is conveniently accessible via river ferry and other public transportation. Ticket holders can bring their own coolers and lawn chairs to enjoy the park's two riverfront stages in natural amphitheaters that produce great sound, and riverfront promenades providing spectacular views of the Philadelphia skyline.

TICKETS & INFO

Adult 3-Day Pass: $216 ($162 for WXPN members)

Adult Single-Day: $75 ($60 for WXPN members)

Kids age 2-12: $10 pass valid all 3 days

TICKETS + INFO: XPNFEST.ORG

SOCIAL MEDIA: facebook.com/xpnfest, instagram.com/wxpnfm, X/TW @xpnfest

About WXPN

WXPN, the nationally recognized leader in Triple A radio and the premier guide for discovering new and significant artists in rock, blues, roots and folk, is the non-commercial, member-supported, public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. WXPN produces World Cafe, public radio's most popular program of popular music that is distributed by NPR to more than 280 U.S. radio stations, and the Peabody Award-winning Kids Corner. WXPN serves the greater Philadelphia area at 88.5 FM, the Lehigh Valley at 104.9 FM, Worton/Baltimore at 90.5 FM, Lancaster/York at 88.7 FM, Harrisburg at 99.7 FM, North Jersey/Poconos at 91.9 FM, and the world via online streaming at www.XPN.org.​ The WXPN app brings all of WXPN to any mobile device. WXPN produces XPoNential Radio on XPN2 as its secondary radio channel in HD, also available online. Click Here