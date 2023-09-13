Stage Schedule Revealed For 30th XPoNential Music Festival

This will be the 30th edition of WXPN's annual music festival, which has presented 717 performances by 580 artists since 1994.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Immersive 1920s Mystery Theatre Experience THE MANOR to Take Over Historic West Chester Ma Photo 4 Immersive 1920s Mystery Theatre Experience THE MANOR to Take Over Historic West Chester Mansion

Stage Schedule Revealed For 30th XPoNential Music Festival

The three-day 2023 XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru, produced by Philadelphia public radio station WXPN in partnership with the Camden County Board of Commissioners, will feature 24 artists performing on two stages from Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24 at Wiggins Park on the Delaware River in Camden, New Jersey. The stage schedule is listed below and at the festival website, xpnfest.org.

This will be the 30th edition of WXPN's annual music festival, which has presented 717 performances by 580 artists since 1994. Often cited for its expert curation and diversity of artists and music genres, the festival was recently named Best Music Festival by Philadelphia magazine in its "Best of Philly'' awards.

The 2023 XPoNential Music Festival will feature these established, new and local artists (schedule subject to change):

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Wiggins Park gates open at 4:30 PM

Marina Stage

5:00 PM Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz

6:20 PM Don McCloskey

8:15 PM Say She She

River Stage

5:40 PM Nik Greeley and The Operators

7:15 PM Margo Price

9:15 PM Old Crow Medicine Show

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Wiggins Park gates open at 12 PM

Marina Stage

12:30 PM Moustapha Noumbissi

1:50 PM Bailen

3:25 PM Bobby Rush

5:15 PM Wednesday

7:15 PM Celisse

River Stage

1:10 PM Julia Pratt

2:35 PM Wilder Woods

4:20 PM Sammy Rae & The Friends

6:10 PM Tegan and Sara

8:15 PM The Hold Steady

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Wiggins Park gates open at 12 PM

Marina Stage

12:30 PM Velvet Rouge

1:40 PM Sunny War

3:15 PM Allison Russell

5:15 PM Low Cut Connie

River Stage

1:05 PM Mobbluz

2:25 PM Leyla McCalla

4:15 PM Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band

6:10 PM Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Dogfish Head beer, Svedka cocktails, and wine will be available for purchase to adults age 21+

  • Federal Donuts' special new XPoNential 30 Donut created in celebration of the festival's 30th anniversary, a spiced cake donut with a raspberry milkshake and peach glaze, will be available at the FedNuts truck at the festival

  • A site-wide 30th anniversary Fest & Find scavenger hunt will allow festival goers to hunt for clues for a chance to win prizes

  • The Festival Shop powered by Main Street Music will offer commemorative 30th XPNFEST gear, artist merchandise, and musical gems from their Manayunk shop

  • The XPN Central area will showcase creative works made in tribute to Philly's rich Black music heritage by Black Music City 2023 grant winners

  • The Kids Corner area, located by the water in Wiggins Park, will feature live appearances from Kids Corner host Kathy O'Connell along with some other friends of the program, free face painting Saturday and Sunday starting at noon, and giveaways, lawn games and interactive art projects

  • WXPN will announce the theme for this year's end-of-year countdown at the festival, and how listeners can participate in the popular, multi-day special programming feature that's focused around a specific theme

  • An extensive selection of locally-made foods and beverages, along with many handcrafted items, will be available, and WXPN members also get complimentary beverages and can meet select festival artists in the Member's Area

LOCATION

Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden, NJ, directly across the Delaware River from Philadelphia, is conveniently accessible via river ferry and other public transportation. Ticket holders can bring their own coolers and lawn chairs to enjoy the park's two riverfront stages in natural amphitheaters that produce great sound, and riverfront promenades providing spectacular views of the Philadelphia skyline.

TICKETS & INFO

Adult 3-Day Pass: $216 ($162 for WXPN members)

Adult Single-Day: $75 ($60 for WXPN members)

Kids age 2-12: $10 pass valid all 3 days

TICKETS + INFO: XPNFEST.ORG

SOCIAL MEDIA: facebook.com/xpnfest, instagram.com/wxpnfm, X/TW @xpnfest

About WXPN

WXPN, the nationally recognized leader in Triple A radio and the premier guide for discovering new and significant artists in rock, blues, roots and folk, is the non-commercial, member-supported, public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. WXPN produces World Cafe, public radio's most popular program of popular music that is distributed by NPR to more than 280 U.S. radio stations, and the Peabody Award-winning Kids Corner. WXPN serves the greater Philadelphia area at 88.5 FM, the Lehigh Valley at 104.9 FM, Worton/Baltimore at 90.5 FM, Lancaster/York at 88.7 FM, Harrisburg at 99.7 FM, North Jersey/Poconos at 91.9 FM, and the world via online streaming at www.XPN.org.​ The WXPN app brings all of WXPN to any mobile device. WXPN produces XPoNential Radio on XPN2 as its secondary radio channel in HD, also available online. Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Seven Duos to Perform at The Living Room in Ardmore This Fall Photo
Seven Duos to Perform at The Living Room in Ardmore This Fall

A slate of seven different duos will bring singing seafarers, opera singers, singer-songwriters and master guitarists to The Living Room, the intimate, BYOB live music and entertainment venue at 104 Cricket Avenue in Ardmore that features lounge seating.

2
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 GUTS World Tour Dates Photo
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Produced by Live Nation, the massive global 2024 tour kicks off its 57-date run on Friday 23rd February in Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena, with stops across North America and Europe, including Miami, Toronto, New York, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and many more before wrapping up with back-to-back shows on Tuesday 13th August.

3
New Productions Of Shaw and Sartre Kickoff A Salvation And Damnation Repertory For Quintes Photo
New Productions Of Shaw and Sartre Kickoff A Salvation And Damnation Repertory For Quintessence Theatre Group

Quintessence Theatre Group launches Season XIV of epic theatre with George Bernard Shaw’s stinging comedy Major Barbara and Jean-Paul Sartre’s fierce take on the afterlife, No Exit. Learn more about the shows, and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Amrita Dhaliwal Brings DRIVING AROUND to Philadelphia Fringe Festival and Cannonball Photo
Amrita Dhaliwal Brings DRIVING AROUND to Philadelphia Fringe Festival and Cannonball

Driving Around, from Amrita Dhaliwal, comes to Philadelphia Fringe and Cannonball this week. Learn more about Driving Around, and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Molière's TARTUFFE
Lantern Theater Company (9/07-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Story Pirates: The Amazing Adventure Tour 2023
Keswick Theatre (9/20-9/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Airness
Temple Theaters (3/21-3/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rocky Horror Picture Show with Barry Bostwick
The Keswick Theatre (10/18-10/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Justin Willman - Magic for Humans in Person Tour
Keswick Theatre (9/15-9/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doug Varone and Dancers
Penn Live Arts (11/17-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# From Okra to Greens
Temple Theaters (2/01-2/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Montgomery Theater (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doubt: A Parable
The Stagecrafters (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Princess Bride - An Inconceivable evening with Cary Elwes
Keswick Theatre (9/23-9/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You