Stage On Stage Series Returns With Dave Goddess Group

The State Theatre continues its music series, Stage on Stage, where the bands and fans share the stage. The series returns on Friday, October 4th with Dave Goddess Group along with Cunningham & Associates. The State Theatre main stage will be transformed into a "club" atmosphere, with the band and the audience both on stage. Cash bar will also be available on stage.

Doors open 6:30 PM/ Show 7:30 PM. General Admission tickets are $19 in advance and $25 on the night of the show. Tickets are on sale at the State Theatre Box Office 453 Northampton St, Easton, by Phone at 1-800-999-STATE or online at statetheatre.org. 18+ to enter / 21+ To Drink / Bar Open During Show

The real thing. Deep down, we remember what that means. A band that's not sweetened to the point of blandness, but whose rifle-shot riffs shake you and whose message moves you. Songs that rock your soul and break your heart--ragged, urgent, full of spirit and power. Dave Goddess Group both seeks and finds that real thing in grimy bars and swank concert halls through their soul-baring, sweat-soaked live performances.

Born in Eastern Pennsylvania, Dave migrated to NYC where he lives, writes, and performs. Previously, he fronted the cult favorite Daddy Licks Band, releasing a successful EP, I Got Wheels, and rocking audiences from Boston to Florida. Now, The Dave Goddess Group Goddess tours, records, and delivers their uplifting message to loyal fans far and wide. And the buzz is growing louder. In fact, The Alternate Root recently claimed, "Dave Goddess Group are torchbearers for the three-chords-and-the-truth gold ring...building a following one true believer at a time."

Dave Goddess Group is: Dave Goddess: guitar, lead vocals; Tom Brobst: sax, flute, keyboards; Mark Buschi: bass, vocals; Chris Cummings: drums; Gary Gipson: guitar, vocals





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You