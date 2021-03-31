Space Kamp Set To Perform Live for PA Cannafest 2021

Pennsylvania-based duo Space Kamp will be performing live at PA Cannafest in Kutztown, PA on April 17th & 18th. The 2021 Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival will take place at Renninger's Farmers Market. Space Kamp is set to perform from 4-5pm on April 17th & 18th.

In 2017 Oskee and Adoo joined forces as Space Kamp with the goal to create whatever felt right and without limitations. After the phenomenal success of their debut single "Stoner Chic," the duo later went on to release their studio album Electric Lemonade. The debuted at Google Music's Reggae Albums chart at #7, and hit iTunes Reggae Albums chart at an impressive #15. Electric Lemonade takes listeners on a sonic trip, mixing Psychedelic soundscapes, Hip Hop, and Reggae while keeping to the mission - breaking rules and spreading love.

Space Kamp did not allow COVID to slow them down in 2020, even after releasing their album, the duo went on to release a fan-favorite single Sunrays No Shade, praised by Topshelf Music saying it, "encapsulated the good vibes that were so desperately needed and so conspicuously missing over this past year." On a philanthropic note, Space Kamp ended the year with their 4th Annual Holidaze Toy Drive Performance which benefited the Lehigh Valley Children's Hospital.

Space Kamp recently launched their podcast, The Rebel Hippies Hour. They are now about to kick off the second season with amazing talent and interviews with the aim to have insightful conversations with underground artists that influence their musical tastes, discuss important issues that impact the community and debut cutting edge music and its makers.

Space Kamp looks forward to getting back on the road with the "Kampers," a place they consider their 2nd home. Space Kamp comments, "In a time of negativity, social status and greed we feel like the world needs the message of peace and love more than ever. We make Rebel Hippies music, think for ourselves, break Rules and Spread Love!"

Show Details:

April 17th & 18th @ Renninger's Farmers Market

740 Noble St

Kutztown, PA 19530

Show: 4pm

Free

Tickets