South Philly Jam And Musicopia Partner For A Musical Mashup And Instrument Donation Drive

The South Philly Acoustic Jam, founded in 2015 by a handful of neighborhood musicians and singers will partner with Musicopia to provide a musical tribute to the 50th year anniversary of the Woodstock Music Festival in Riverside Hall at the Old Swedes Church in Queen Village, Philadelphia on Saturday, August 24th from 2-5 PM (916 South Swanson Street).

Musicopia and the South Philly Acoustic Jam are strongly committed to building community value through the social and emotional power of music.

The Woodstock Festival in the summer of 1969 changed the lives of many adult residents of Philadelphia. Today, older and younger music lovers who couldn't be there feel solidarity with those who were there. This summer, the South Philly Acoustic Jam will celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the Woodstock Festival in a unique way.

The Woodstock Tribute is a musical mashup. Unlike a typical jam and not like a band performance, the Woodstock Tribute will be more like an urban campfire recalling the peace and love of Woodstock. Attendees can bring a guitar, ukulele, mandolin or singing voice and connect with community neighbors of all ages, backgrounds and musical abilities through singing, playing, and sharing stories - transcending our differences as a community. Songbooks will be provided.

The Woodstock Tribute will also serve as a collection point for donated instruments for Musicopia's Gift of Music Instrument Donation program, which will distribute them to Philadelphia students in need.

If you would like more information about the tribute or if you want to join the fun, please register on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/woodstock-tribute-in-queen-village-a-musical-mash-up-tickets-63428909576.

Should you want to join the South Philly Acoustic Jam and/or register as a musician for the Woodstock Tribute, go to Meetup and register here https://www.meetup.com/southphillyjam/events/259163225/.

About The South Philly Acoustic Jam - The South Philly Acoustic Jam, based at the Queen Village Settlement Music School, serves a growing community of like-minded souls who share a love of popular songs and growth with differing levels of skill and experience. The members come together from many different ages, backgrounds, and musical aptitudes to enjoy making music and to learn from each other. Learn more about the South Philly Acoustic Jam at https://www.meetup.com/southphillyjam/.

About Musicopia - Musicopia's mission is to provide opportunities for children to experience, learn, perform, and appreciate music, and aims to give all children, regardless of circumstances, the opportunity to have their lives transformed by music. Founded in 1974, Musicopia is a leader in revitalizing school music programs in the Greater Philadelphia area, providing equitable access to music programming for youth attending under-resourced schools. Since its founding, Musicopia has helped more than 300,000 children experience the benefits of first-hand exposure to the arts and over the past ten years it has collected, repaired, and placed more than 4,000 instruments with students and schools who need them the most through its instrument donation program. For more information, visit www.musicopia.net.





