Slovo Theatre Group to Present MOTHERMOTHERLAND at The Cannonball Festival's Miniball This Month

The Cannonball Festival's Miniball is adding one more show to its risk-taking event opening December 8. Miniball is thrilled to welcome Solvo Theatre Group's Mothermotherland to Christ Church Neighborhood House for one-night and one performance. Slovo's highly praised work will run at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday December 10. Ticket prices are $20, with $50 supporter level tickets and pay what you can levels. Created by a group of Ukrainian artists from Kharkiv alongside American artists, Slovo Theatre Group's Mothermotherland is a rare chance for American audiences to see and support the work of Ukrainians fighting oppression and the siege of their city through the arts. More information can be found at the festival's website www.cannonball festival.org.

Slovo Theatre Group was founded in April of 2022 to fight against oppression of Ukrainian culture by promoting Ukrainian culture abroad. Mothermotherland is a devised performance that explores motherhood, motherland, and Ukrainian and American experience through the lens of Mykola Khyvylovy's autobiographical short story "I am (a Romantic)". Written in 1924, the short story follows I, the head of the secret police (the Cheka), who must decide, with the help of his comrades: Dr. Tahabat, Andrusha, and the degenerate Sentinel, whether or not to execute his own mother to protect his idea of a commune beyond the hills. This performance was co-written and co-directed by all members of Slovo. Theater Group. The performance was devised in the styles of Les Kurbas (theatre of movement and gestus), Jacques Lecoq (physical theatre), and post-documentary theatre. In this piece, there are multiple realities existing and overlapping with one another; there are the actors and their personal experiences, the actors playing themselves and their personal stories, there are the characters of "I am (a Romantic)", and there is Mykola Khyvylovy.

Miniball is a 10-day smaller version of Cannonball. Running December 8-18 at Christ Church Neighborhood House, this eclectic performance festival will feature returning audience favorites from this year's Cannonball Festival alongside brand-new performances and touring works. 12 extraordinary shows from risk-taking independent artists run the gamut from contemporary circus, tour de force dance theater, and auto-theater to clown and immersive works. Some festival shows are appropriate for audiences of all ages. Repretatory style performance schedules allow audiences to see up to three and sometimes five back to back performances.

Slovo Theater Group was founded in April of 2022 to fight against oppression of Ukrainian culture by promoting Ukrainian culture abroad. In partnership with CoLAB Arts and the Ukrainian Institute. A special thank you to: James Miller, The Posner Foundation, Allan Holt, The Wilke Foundation, JP Morgan Charitable Giving Fund, Larry Lebowitz and Carrie Thompson of Denton's, Cohen & Grigsby legal practice, Louis Dégez, and David & Dawne Hi

