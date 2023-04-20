Settlement Music School Hosts 115th Anniversary Gala

Over the last century (and more) Settlement Music School has had the unique and joyful opportunity to shape the development of numerous generations of students, teachers, and families through providing access to creative arts education, regardless of circumstance. Many students throughout the decades have even contributed to the cycle, bringing their children and grandchildren to study music and dance at Settlement.

On April 29, 2023, 6:30 p.m. at the National Constitution Center (525 Arch Street, Philadelphia), Settlement Music School will celebrate this impact at their 115th Anniversary Gala, with the theme Shaping Generations. The evening will honor Board Chair Ellen Friedell and Board President Justin Klein, for their selfless and ceaseless service to the School and will feature the 10th anniversary of the in-schools program, Music Education Pathways. Settlement's Annual Gala is its largest fundraising event, supporting the more than $2.6 million in financial aid that is provided to students every year.

Celebrating 10 Years of Music Education Pathways

Music Education Pathways is celebrating the major milestone of 10 years in action. Since 2013, this program has connected neighborhood schools in Philadelphia with twice-weekly ensemble training in band, orchestra, choir, and drumline. Music Education Pathways choirs from George W. Nebinger School and Bache-Martin Elementary School will perform at the 115th Anniversary Gala during cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m., and orchestras from Thomas Holme Elementary School and Edwin M. Stanton School will perform during the dinner at 8 p.m.

At the heart of Music Education Pathways are its five core values. "Teamwork, Persistence, Responsibility, Creativity, and Self-evaluation aren't just the skills that make a great musician," says Evan Cannon, Director of Music Education Pathways. "They are also skills that prepare you for anything life can throw your way. Whether our students want to become professional musicians, doctors, or entrepreneurs, they will have the persistence to push through the difficult times, the responsibility to earn trust, the teamwork to support each other, the creativity to think outside the box, and the self-evaluation to reflect and be a life-long learner."

Research on Music Education Pathways from West Chester University has shown that the outcomes and impact of the program are real. Professor of Psychology, Eleanor Brown, notes that Music Education Pathways students made much larger social-emotional gains than those who did not participate in music programming.

"[Music] helps me express myself. When you play an instrument, it can help you let out your feelings and keep you calm" - Quamirah, Stanton Elementary

The program has served over 1,200 students at 14 different schools in Philadelphia, providing instruction, instruments, field trips, and an exciting all-schools end of year performance on the big stage at the Temple Performing Arts Center. This year's performance will take place on May 24 at 6:30 p.m.

"Seeing all of my teachers and my cousins and my sisters being there for me and being by my side and cheering me on. If you have somebody there for you to make you feel happy for doing what you do, it's like a dream come true," - Malonnie, Grover Cleveland Mastery Charter

Music Education Pathways currently has 13 faculty teaching 250 students over 12 ensembles including bands, orchestras, choirs, and drumline at the partner schools below: