Sankofa African American Theatre Company Will Perform BLACK NATIVITY

Sankofa African American Theatre Company has announced its 3rd Annual Production of Langston Hughes' Gospel musical, BLACK NATIVITY, at The West Shore Theatre in New Cumberland on December 6, 7, and 8, 2024, with performance times at 7:30 PM on Friday, 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM on Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p. m. A post-performance discussion of the play will follow each performance.

Written by Langston Hughes, the acclaimed American poet and playwright of the Harlem Renaissance, BLACK NATIVITY, a retelling of the Nativity story, is an expression of the playwright's interest in African American spirituality and the oral traditions of the African American church. Hughes' Christmas story is set to jubilant Gospel music that incorporates both dance and Biblical narrative. Sharia Benn, Sankofa's Executive Artistic Director, will direct the production. Brian McGrady's musical direction and arrangements blend Gospel music and folk spirituals with traditional carols form a true Gospel musical celebration.

Benn says, “I'm looking forward to being in fellowship with the community for our 3rd annual production of Black Nativity by Langston Hughes. The performance location remains the same as in the past two years, The West Shore Theatre, where you will enjoy a soul-stirring celebration of the re-telling of the Christmas story with an incredible group of actors, vocalists, and dance creatives. I can't wait for you to experience new music arrangements by musical director, Brian McGrady and the beautiful choreography of Cierra Woods. You will leave with joy in your heart!”

Ever since it was first produced, Langston Hughes' BLACK NATIVITY has become a popular seasonal tradition. As a young man, Hughes participated enthusiastically in the activities of the Karamu Players in Cleveland, and later he was to found African American theatres in Harlem, Los Angeles and Chicago. He wrote a number of plays and musicals before creating what he calls "the Gospel Song-Play" which is BLACK NATIVITY. Hughes' self proclaimed “gospel musical” is a gift of seasonal joy that continues to delight audiences.

