STUDY HALL Comedy Show Comes To Philadelphia FringeArts Festival

The event features Drexel University's Professor Michael Yudell.

Study Hall Comedy Inspired by Lectures, one of Philadelphia's longest-running improv comedy shows, combines lectures and laughs in one fantastic hour never seen before and never to be seen again. Drexel University's Professor Michael Yudell and guests from all over the world provide a lecture on a wide variety of topics and the amazingly talented Study Hall cast warps each lecture into hilarious scenes on the spot. The troupe, which has performed for years at a variety of Philadelphia museums and Philly Improv Theater, is bringing their virtual classroom to the FringeArts Festival for a digital run from September 9 through October 3, 2020.

For nearly seven years, Study Hall has been educating and entertaining audiences on stage, and now, online. Head Study Hall Lecturer Michael Yudell is the Chair of the Department of Community Health and Prevention at the Dornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University. Yudell leads this "virtual classroom," where lectures and current events inspire comedy created on the spot. Guests from all around the region and the world will present a lecture or news item from their field for discussion, after which a cast of some of Philly's funniest performers will use what they've learned (or didn't) to improvise hilarious scenes right before the audience's eyes.

Study Hall was formed in 2011 as a segment of the Philadelphia Science Festival. In that show, Philly Improv Theater House Team "Asteroid!" was paired with Yudell, a researcher in the fields of ethics, genomics, and the history of public health. The segment featured Professor Yudell giving short lectures from the world of public health and Asteroid! improvising scenes inspired by them. The segment was a hit and was featured again at the Festival in 2011, 2012, and 2013. Study Hall was then a regular featured show at Philly Improv Theater from 2013-2020.

Through the years, Study Hall has performed at The Franklin Institute, The Academy of Natural Sciences, Drexel University, The Science History Institute, The Museum of the American Revolution, and more. The FringeArts Festival performances will feature: Rob Alesiani, Fred Brown, Sarah Clemency, Keane Cobb, Caitlin Corkery, Dan Corkery, Frank Farrell, Marcely Jean-Pierre, Tia Kemp, James Knight, Brendan Manklang-Kingston, Lora Magaldi, Joe Moore, Robert O'Neill, Aaron Unice, and Michael Yudell. Study Hall is directed by Mike Marbach.

Shows will be performed Wednesdays at 8PM and Saturdays at 7PM. On Wednesday, September 30, Study Hall will hold a fundraiser to support Black Lives Matter Philly. Tickets for each show are $10 per household and can be purchased at FringeArts.com.

For more information, visit studyhallshow.com.

