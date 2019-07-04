SEUSSICAL, JR. Comes To Upper Darby Summer Stage

Anything is possible as Upper Darby Summer Stage brings the beloved Dr. Seuss characters to the stage in Seussical, Jr., the second of seven unique musicals presented this summer.

Performances are at 10:30 am on July 17, 18, 19 and at 7:30 pm on July 18. Tickets are $9 - $13 and may be purchased online at www.udpac.org or by calling the Box Office, 610.622.1189. The shows take place at Upper Darby Performing Arts Center, 601 N. Lansdowne Avenue in Drexel Hill, PA. Performances are approximately one-hour long and ideal for children four and up. Free babysitting is available for those too young to enjoy the show quietly. Parking is free.

Filled with an array of musical styles from swing to gospel, R&B to pop, Latin to funk, the creators of Ragtime and Once on This Island (Flaherty and Ahern) have turned the cherished Dr. Seuss books into a delightful musical extravaganza that is a treat for the entire family.

Narrated by The Cat in the Hat (Alli Buchanan of Upper Darby), the story centers around Horton the Elephant (Andrew McCarthy of Springfield) who finds himself faced with a double challenge--not only must he protect his tiny friend Jojo (Olivia McGowen of Springfield) - and all the invisible Whos - from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left to his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird (Alexa Connors of Lansdowne). The Sour Kangaroo (Bri Spaide of Havertown) manages to put Horton on trial. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz (Sera Russo of Morton) never loses faith in him, the only one who recognizes "his kind and his powerful heart." Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant, in a story where the audience of all ages will laugh and cry.

Upper Darby Summer Stage and the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center are jointly sponsored by the Upper Darby Township Mayor and Council and the Upper Darby School District Board of School Directors through the Department of Recreation and Leisure Services.





