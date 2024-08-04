SELF HELP | PANOPTICON to Play Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Self Help | PANOPTICON, a split-bill performance by mignolo dance & Tarantism at Philadelphia Fringe Festival, will run September 14 at 7PM & September 15 at 3PM.

Self Help explores mental health through the lens of a relationship between a therapist and patient using Movenglish - a movement language in progress that directly corresponds to English. The translation of spoken conversations is complemented by fragmented and deconstructed phrases that represent what happens between the lines and inside the mind, embodying a ceaseless yet hopeful striving toward balance between thought and feeling, mind and body, self and other.

"an astonishing work of art that accurately depicts the incredibly complex soul-dynamic that is manifested in the therapy room" - Ilias Xanthopoulos (psychologist)

PANOPTICON explores concepts of surveillance, discipline, and punishment. While the red hands of the performer are the ruler, the body represents the human spirit, the constant fight to preserve the human instinct and individual mind in a society increasingly mechanical and interested in controlled outcomes.

mignolo dance is a contemporary dance company founded by sisters Charly & Eriel Santagado in 2017. They are lifelong dance and creative partners dedicated to developing new work that explores elements of various artistic mediums through movement. Their work has been presented throughout the tristate area as well as in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Belgium, France, Greece, Israel, and Italy. www.mignolo.dance

Vasiliki Papapostolou (a.k.a Tarantism) is an international experimental dance artist who incorporates physical theatre, ballroom Latin and movement concepts from street dance styles in her work. As a choreographer, she has showcased her work at Sadler's Wells, Whitechapel Gallery, TEDx Panteion University, The Place, Block 336 - ICF and at Burgos & Nueva York as a finalist. As a dancer, her credits include performing with Edifice Dance Theatre, Teatro Regio Torino, Pottporus: Company Renegade, Taira Foo Dance Company, Fussballkultursommer and more. /www.instagram.com/tarantism___/

