SCHEHERAZADE to Open with Symphony in C and Enchantment Theatre

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Symphony in C and Enchantment Theatre Company are presenting Scheherazade, a production for families of all ages. Set to the evocative music of Rimsky-Korsakov, Scheherazade features stunning costumes, spellbinding magic, and spectacular puppets while bringing these captivating tales to life as never seen before alongside a full orchestra. The show will play a strictly limited engagement, December 13, 2026 at 11AM, at Rutgers–Camden's Walter K. Gordon Theater (314 Linden Street Camden, NJ).

The production follows Scheherazade, the storyteller heroine, and her cast of fabulous characters: Sail on Sinbad's ship to exotic lands; battle a giant dragon with the Kalandar Prince; discover Aladdin's lamp and the surprises hidden inside. Through her marvelous tales, Scheherazade takes her Sultan on a journey of self-discovery, experiencing the kindness of strangers, the triumph of good over evil and the miracle of forgiveness and love. Ideal for the holiday season, this family-friendly production is a great holiday outing for all ages.

In 1985, Enchantment Theatre Company premiered The Symphony and the Sorcerer, a unique production designed to introduce young people to the magic of symphonic music. The premiere of this work with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra initiated the creation of a series of programs featuring physical theatre, magic and masks. Since its initial performance, the Company has appeared with more than 60 major orchestras across North America, including the Philadelphia, Cleveland, Montreal, Vancouver, Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and Minnesota Symphony Orchestras. It also performed with the Boston Pops on the PBS television special Christmas at the Pops, which aired nationally for five years.

Symphony in C is one of only three professional training orchestras in the United States, preparing exceptional young musicians and conductors for careers at the highest levels of the profession. Alumni have gone on to perform with leading orchestras worldwide, including The Philadelphia Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, and Royal Stockholm Philharmonic.

Since moving its concert series to the Gordon Theater at Rutgers University–Camden in 2006, Symphony in C has played an active role in Camden's cultural community through professional performances and its extensive Music Matters! education programs serving area youth. Under the artistic leadership of Music Director Noam Aviel, Symphony in C continues its longstanding commitment to artistic excellence, professional development, music education, and community engagement throughout South Jersey and the Greater Philadelphia region.

Event Details

Date: December 13, 2026 at 11AM

Venue: Rutgers–Camden's Walter K. Gordon Theater, 314 Linden Street, Camden, NJ

Tickets: Tickets are available at this link. Prices with fees range from $13.50 to $28.50.

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