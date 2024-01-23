Run Boy Run Productions to Present READING IN BLACK - A STAGE READING SERIES

A celebration of Black Theater, Black Writers, and Black Actors.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Run Boy Run Productions to Present READING IN BLACK - A STAGE READING SERIES

This reading series is dedicated to celebrating the history of Black Theater, Black Writers and Black Actors.

3 Shows
Topdog/Underdog" a poignant play written by American playwright Suzan-Lori Parks. This play originally debuted off-Broadway in New York City in 2001. "Topdog/Underdog" delves into the complexities of the adult lives of two African-American brothers as they grapple with issues such as poverty, racism, employment, relationships, and their challenging upbringings.
Director/Narrator:Jody Austin, Starring:Vincent Brown and Mally Mal,Dario

Topdog/Underdog

Thursday February 22,2024
Showtime 7:30

Eclipsed by Danai Gurira is a play that focuses on the lives of women during the Liberian Civil War. It explores themes of survival, sisterhood, and the impact of conflict on individuals. The play primarily centers on a group of women who are living in a rebel-held compound and highlights their struggles and resilience.
Director/Narrator: Karen Smith,
Starring :Natasha L Mason,Kit Kornegay,Janan Ashton,Sharese Salters and Journee Lutz

Eclipsed

Friday February 23,2024
Showtime 7:30

Mental Prison Written by Ra Wilson,Demetrius Ford,
Antoine K. Stroman,Henderson Sealy,Allen Clark Four young men embark on a transformative journey as they engage in counseling sessions with inmates at Holmesburg Prison, where life-altering decisions hang in the balance. During these encounters, the experienced elders guide the young men to a profound realization: there's a common thread in life's experiences, and they themselves have transformed from victims to offenders."
Steven Wright
Starring: Christopher David Roché,Sterling Calhoun, Terry J Quintero'Moore,Christopher Benson, Robert Brotha Blaze Murray, Khary Owens, Luis Feliciano

Mental Prison

Saturday February 24,2024
Showtime 7:30



