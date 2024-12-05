Rising Comic Tony Sparango To Co-Host BOURBON & LAUGHS In Philadelphia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising comic Tony Sparango will be co-hosting and performing along with a hilarious line-up of top comedians at the Bourbon & Laughs Comedy Show on Friday, Dec. 20, 7:00pm, in the Whiskey Room of Bourbon & Branch.

Bourbon & Branch is kicking things off for the holidays with some of Philly's funniest comics, bringing laughs in the cozy, upstairs whiskey room. Expect a perfect mix of crowd-pleasers, one-liners, and a couple of hosts who can't stop cracking up at their own jokes. - a wild night of jokes, whiskey, and good vibes.

The comedic lineup lighting up the stage on Dec. 20 includes Rasheed Wesley, Romy Rosner, Adam Flick, Logan Malin, Shevaun Brannigan, Zade Dohan and Allen King who will be making his comedy debut! Hosted by Steve B and Tony Sparango.

Bourbon & Branch in Philadelphia has killer whiskey, fresh cocktails and seriously tasty food. There will be drink and food specials throughout the night, and a full bar right in the room where the show's happening. Doors open at 7:00pm EST.

Comments