Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE Opens The Arden Theatre Company's 35th Anniversary Season

Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE Opens The Arden Theatre Company's 35th Anniversary Season

The Glass Menagerie runs at The Arden Theatre's F. Otto Haas Stage through November 6.

Register for Philadelphia News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  

The Arden Theatre Company's 35th Anniversary season opened last night with a return to the work of the playwright who helped usher the company back to the bright lights of the stage after a two-year pandemic darkness: Tennessee Williams. Last season brought us the sizzling A Streetcar Named Desire. This season's opener has come in the form of Williams' heart-wrenching memory play, The Glass Menagerie, and is marking the Arden's first post-pandemic return to a full five-show season.

Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE Opens The Arden Theatre Company's 35th Anniversary Season The Glass Menagerie is Tennessee Williams' most autobiographical work, and the play's protagonist, Tom, brings the audience into the story with the promise of "truth in the pleasant disguise of illusion." The play takes place in the grim St. Louis apartment of the Wingfield family, comprised of faded Southern belle matriarch Amanda Wingfield [Krista Apple], her dreamy and frustrated son, Tom [Sean Lally], and her fragile daughter, Laura [Hannah Brannau]. Amanda's once bright star has now fizzled into a combusting, desperate energy, solely directed into the success of her children, most fervently in the form of finding a suitor for her daughter. Tom, in the absence of his father and under the pressure of his mother, has become the reluctant head of the household, shackled to his unsatisfied and claustrophobic existence, and secretly planning a way out. Laura, whose childhood bout with pleurisy has caused her to walk with a limp, has become so anxious and shy she can barely leave the house or speak to anyone outside of her family. She spends most of her time among her collection of glass animals. When Tom brings home a friend from work, Jim O'Connor [Frank Jimenez], as a "gentleman caller" for Laura, he brings with it the only hope that these characters have to hang on to.

The actors in this production work well together in emotional, affective performances. Sean Lally is a moving Tom, and Krista Apple's Amanda is nuanced, the character's gravitas and sense of desperation tangible. A special nod should be given to dialect consultant Matthew Hultgren here, as Apple's deep southern drawl-which never faltered for an instant- felt especially true to character. Hannah Brannau's Laura is wonderful, the character's motivations, inner strength, and ultimate acceptance of her circumstances coming through in beautifully clear and heartbreaking fashion. And Frank Jimenez as Jim O'Connor has a fantastic, easy chemistry with Brannau's Laura.

While the production seemed to lack a little bit of clear motivation in some of its choicesReview: THE GLASS MENAGERIE Opens The Arden Theatre Company's 35th Anniversary Season (the lighting and set design, along with the blocking, was true to the page, but never quite achieved the moody haziness it might have in order to best play into the use of memory in its storytelling), it still left a sizable emotional handprint.

The Arden Theatre Company's The Glass Menagerie, directed by Terrence J. Nolen, is a powerful opening to the season, and ultimately leaves with you with the satisfying gut-punch the material calls for.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 

Regional Awards


From This Author - Chloe Rabinowitz


Interview: Douglas McGrath Discusses Expecting the Unexpected in One-Man Play EVERYTHING'S FINEInterview: Douglas McGrath Discusses Expecting the Unexpected in One-Man Play EVERYTHING'S FINE
October 13, 2022

Oscar-nominated writer Douglas McGrath is bringing his autobiographical, one-man play Everything's Fine to the stage at the DR2 Theatre. Read BroadwayWorld's interview with McGrath here!
Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE Opens The Arden Theatre Company's 35th Anniversary SeasonReview: THE GLASS MENAGERIE Opens The Arden Theatre Company's 35th Anniversary Season
October 13, 2022

The Arden Theatre Company's 35th Anniversary season opened with Tennessee Williams' heart-wrenching memory play, The Glass Menagerie, and is marking the Arden's first post-pandemic return to a full five-show lineup. Read BroadwayWorld's review of The Glass Menagerie here!
Interview: Ephraim Birney Talks Starring Opposite His Tony-Winning Father in the New York Premiere of CHESTER BAILEYInterview: Ephraim Birney Talks Starring Opposite His Tony-Winning Father in the New York Premiere of CHESTER BAILEY
October 11, 2022

Irish Repertory Theatre is presenting the New York Premiere of Chester Bailey, beginning previews on October 12, 2022, and opening October 19, for a limited run through November 13, 2022. BroadwayWorld spoke with Ephraim Bailey about starring opposite his Tony Award-winning dad, Reed Birney, and more. Read the interview here!
Interview: Crista Marie Jackson Explains Why Intimacy Direction Is Essential on StageInterview: Crista Marie Jackson Explains Why Intimacy Direction Is Essential on Stage
October 9, 2022

BroadwayWorld spoke in depth with intimacy director Crista Marie Jackson about her work on the world premiere of Colt Coeur's Dodi & Diana, what defines intimacy on stage, how she would like the job of an intimacy director to become essential in the theatre industry and more. Read the full interview here!
Interview: Playwright Nora Burns Discusses 'Fast, Funny, Smart, Sexy, and Weird' THE VILLAGE, A DISCO MUSICAL!Interview: Playwright Nora Burns Discusses 'Fast, Funny, Smart, Sexy, and Weird' THE VILLAGE, A DISCO MUSICAL!
October 4, 2022

Nora Burns' The Village, A Disco Musical! takes inspiration from Thornton Wilder's Our Town, adds plenty of Donna Summer, fantasy, and fun, and places it in New York City in 1979! BroadwayWorld spoke with Burns about the inspiration for this show, what audiences can expect to see, and more! Read the interview here!