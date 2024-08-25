Review: GREASE Is the Word at Bucks County Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's summer. It's hot and muggy in the Philly region. This is not the time to ponder existential philosophy or analyze Brecht. It's summer and you want to have fun. You want to meet the gang at the malt shop and trade stories about your beach weekends.

Yeah - you want to go see GREASE. Summer nights, hand jive, beauty school dropouts. You want to sing along. We know. Fortunately, there's still time to do just that with the ever-popular musical over at Bucks County Playhouse. Go ahead. You know you want to. And you won't be disappointed if you do. The only thing that would make this production more fun would be if the theater were outdoors and you could pretend you're at a drive-in.

Hunter Foster directs a knowing, not quite camp production of the Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey classic that combines real and faux nostalgia with Alison Solomon's delightful choreography to give audiences the stage equivalent of a root beer float and a California burger on a hot night. Stephanie Prestage is a delicious Sandy, not as vapidly blonde and innocent as many versions make her, against a Danny (Keaton Miller, a recent newcomer with a voice worth hearing again) who couldn't be more unsure of what he wants. They're a good fit and fun to watch.

Alyssa Wray as Marty is worthy of attention; her "Freddy, My Love" is nearly a show-stopper. But it's Giuliana Augello, the resident Rizzo, who tears down the rafters with a deliciously vicious "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee" and a gut-wrenching "There are Worse Things I Could Do". She's a whole fresh look at Rizzo that helps illuminate the take on this production's Sandy. This Rizzo alone is worth a second visit to the show - attention must be paid. Also a standout? Sherrod T. Brown plays Teen Angel, the singer of that classic fantasy moment, "Beauty School Dropout," just the way you never realized you've always wanted to see it. His dance skills are an asset, as is his singing talent, and he's the most down-to-earth Angel on the block.

With a bright, punchy orchestra setting the urban Fifties scene for your ears and Seth Howard's scenic design keeping Rydell High beautiful, there's not much more to ask for in easy-to-enjoy summer theater. Take a walk along the river with some ice cream first and get in the mood for relaxing with the Pink Ladies and company.

