RAISE YOUR VOICE to be Presented at Temple Performing Arts Center

In collaboration with Temple University's TFMA Alumni Association and Theatre Philadelphia's Philly Theatre Week, Temple Theaters will again be hosting an afternoon of networking and workshops championing theater created by people of color, LGBTQ+ and female identifying artists.

Saturday, April 9 at noon, RAISE YOUR VOICE will begin with a networking luncheon with over a dozen Philadelphia professional theaters including Pig Iron, Theatre In The X, Theater Horizon, Philly Young Playwrights, The Lantern Theater, PAPA, 1812, Almanac Circus Theatre, Azuka Theatre, People's Light, Delaware Shakespeare, Director's Gathering and more. There will be performances from Temple student organization Theater Underground and Celebration of Color, a workshop titled "Creating Equitable and Inclusive Rehearsal Rooms" from Philadelphia theater artist Noelle Diane Johnson, founder of ARTISTS HEAL and a keynote address from Philadelphia theater artist Ozzie Jones

The event is geared toward students (in both college and high school) but all are welcome.

The event will take place at Temple Performing Arts Center

located at: 1837 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19122.

Free luncheon begins at 12pm.

Click here to RSVP!