RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES to be Presented by Ensemble Arts and The Philadelphia Orchestra

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles is back again by popular demand, presented by Ensemble Arts - the new presenting brand of the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra. Running May 9 - 11, 2024 at the Miller Theater, this show features an electrifying journey through the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and the Magical Mystery Tour, covering songs from the early years all the way to Abbey Road.

Band member Steve Landes, who grew up in Lansdale, PA and is one of the original founders of the group, will be making his return to Philadelphia with RAINl

"How often does a fan get to enjoy live performances from a famed band's songbook after they're no longer together?" said Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations. "RAIN truly is a time capsule, crafted with the utmost respect and love for The Beatles' music."

The mind-blowing live performance takes audiences on a journey back in time as the legendary foursome deliver a theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!" (Associated Press). RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary fab four with note-for-note precision. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new. With vibrant costumes, psychedelic visuals, and flawless detail, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes, a nod to the 60's but in high definition.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture, and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live performance as infectious as it is transporting. RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles promises is an extraordinary journey that captivates hearts and inspires all generations.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online at www.ensembleartsphilly.org. In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the Academy of Music box office, located at 240 S. Broad Street. See www.ensembleartsphilly.org for more information.

RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES

Miller Theater

May 9 - 11, 2024 I Times Vary

For more information on tour dates, and tickets, please visit:

www.raintribute.com

