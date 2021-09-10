RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Will Re-Open the Merriam Theater

The Kimmel Cultural Campus presents RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES with The Best of Abbey Road Live! from October 29 - 31 at the Merriam Theater. In celebration of Abbey Road, this show brings the album's greatest hits to life, in addition to all your early favorites.

"After an 18-month closure, what better way to celebrate the return of live Broadway productions in Philadelphia than to celebrate with one of our city's all-time favorite shows?" said Ed Cambron, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "Our Campus is home to so many art forms - classical and jazz, rock and dance. We hope this return, with the familiarity of Abbey Road, brings lovers of Rain back to the theater once again."

This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome, delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!" (Associated Press). In addition to the updated sets that include state of the art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, RAIN will bring the Abbey Road album to life with the launch of the 2021 Tour.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture, and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live performance that's as infectious as it is transporting. Let RAIN take you back with all of the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites! This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends!

Like The Beatles, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right!

Tickets are on sale now and start at $39. Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online at www.kimmelculturalcampus.org. The Kimmel Box Office is currently closed, as the Kimmel Cultural Campus prepares to reopen to the public after 18 months on September 18, 2021.In-person ticket sales can be conducted at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street. Group sales are available for groups of 10 or more and can be purchased by calling 215-790-5883. See www.kimmelculturalcampus.org for more information.