Quintessence Theatre Group Will Postpone Dreams and Madness Repertory

Quintessence Theatre Group has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the board has decided to postpone the Dreams and Madness Repertory (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Life is a Dream, and Caligula.) Due to the latest CDC recommendation against gatherings of 50 or more for the next eight weeks, the Sedgwick Theatre will be closed to the public until that time.



While we are sad to put this ambitious project on pause, we believe it is essential for the health and safety of our community. We hope to see all of you at the Dreams and Madness Rep remount later in the season. We are currently working on a revised production calendar for the rest of the year, and will be in touch with you shortly about dates and your options for redeeming or exchanging existing tickets. We appreciate your patience during this challenging time.



Stay safe and be well.





