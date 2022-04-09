Quintessence Theatre Extends Production of THE WINTER'S TALE and THE ALCHEMIST

Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic repertory theatre, continues Season XII: Breaking the Cycle with repertory productions of William Shakespeare's genre-defying romance The Winter's Tale and Ben Jonson's satirical farce The Alchemist. By popular demand, the repertory has officially been extended through April 24th.



The Transformation Repertory features an ensemble of eleven actors performing multiple roles across both productions. The Winter's Tale was directed by Founding Artistic Director Alexander Burns and The Alchemist was directed by longtime Quintessence collaborator Paul Hebron (Julius Caesar, The Wild Duck, Long Day's Journey into Night.)

The added performances are:

The Winter's Tale

Wednesday, April 20 2022 - 7:30pm

Friday, April 22 2022 - 7:30pm

Saturday, April 23 2022 - 2:00pm

The Alchemist

Thursday, April 21 2022 - 7:30pm

Saturday, April 23 2022 - 7:30pm

Sunday, April 24 2022 - 3:00pm

The Winter's Tale

The Winter's Tale starts when the King of Sicilia, blinded by irrational jealousy, accuses his wife of being unfaithful with his best friend...who happens to be the King of Bohemia. The domestic dispute soon becomes political, initiating a chaotic chain of events that spans 16 years. In one of his last attempts to capture human desire in all its complexity, William Shakespeare skillfully explores the threat of unchecked emotion alongside the sublime potential of romantic love, resulting in a moving human comedy that transcends genre. What will happen when the snow starts to melt after such a long winter?



The Alchemist

What do you do when your boss goes on vacation...in the middle of a pandemic? With the master away, watch three servants play as they swindle a rogues' gallery of ridiculous characters out of their cash and their dignity by offering pseudoscientific services that range from turning metal into gold to summoning fairies. Written for the reopening of the London theatres after the plague outbreak of 1610, The Alchemist is Ben Jonson's chemistry lesson in comedy that will tickle your funny bone with one hand and pick your pocket with the other.



Visit www.QTGrep.org or call 215.987.4450 to purchase tickets to The Winter's Tale and The Alchemist.



Quintessence Theatre joins theatres across the region in signing the Audience COVID-19 Policy from Philadelphia Regional Theatres published by Theatre Philadelphia. Visitors to the Sedgwick Theater will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours in order to attend indoor performances. Patrons are required to wear masks when inside the theatre.



Founded in 2009, award-winning Quintessence Theatre Group uses the classics to explore the fundamental question of what it is to be human in today's world. Through intimate, visceral, and innovative productions of epic theatre, Quintessence pursues its vision to become the Delaware Valley's center for progressive humanism and an engine for radical empathy through the classics.

The Winter's Tale is part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

TICKETS:

General Admission tickets are $35 - $55.

Youth tickets (21 and under) are $20.

Student tickets are $15

Tickets for active military are $25.

Seniors (65 and over) receive $5 off the ticket price.

Upgrade to premium seats for an additional $19 per ticket.





STUDENT MATINEES: Weekday student matinees are available at a discounted student rate. To book your classroom's visit, contact Educational Programs Manager Daniel Ciba at 215.987.4450, ext. 106, or Daniel@QTGrep.org.

GROUP SALES: Special rates are available for groups of over ten. For information on group sales, please contact the Box Office at 215.987.4450, ext. 1, or BoxOffice@QTGrep.org.

Pictured: Hillary Parker, John Zak, Michael Zlabinger

Photo Credits: Linda Johnson