Photos: INTIMATE APPAREL at Arden Theatre Company

Current Arden Theatre Company production, Intimate Apparel, has gotten an extension of five performances due to popularity. The show opened October 24 and now runs through December 8. Check out photos below!

The production is based on the life of two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage's great-grandmother, who was a seamstress at the turn of the 20th century. Directed by Amina Robinson, the first Black woman to win a Barrymore Award for Outstanding Direction of a Musical for The Color Purple, the powerful production debuted on the Arcadia Stage on October 24, with performances now running through December 8.

The time is 1905. The place, the Lower East Side. Sewing beautiful lingerie gives Esther Mills, an African American seamstress, an intimate look at the lives of her clientele, but she yearns for a story of her own. The Arden returns to the work of Lynn Nottage after the popular 2023 run of Nottage’s sandwich shop comedy, Clyde’s, for this moving portrait of love, resilience, and the rich tapestry of life directed Barrymore Award-winner Amina Robinson.

