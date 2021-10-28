Photos: Go Inside the Ribbon Cutting Of the First Ever Arts Montco Wall At King Of Prussia Mall

This morning, Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board and King of Prussia Mall unveiled the first ever Arts Montco Wall. Featuring original works of art from local Montgomery County artists, this one-of-a-kind piece of public art is on display at the East Coast's premiere indoor shopping destination.

The installation, which is located in the mall's connector corridor across from Macy's, highlights the variety of local artists within the Valley Forge region and features artists from Norristown, East Norriton, Souderton, Elkins Park, and other locations. Shoppers at King of Prussia Mall can visit the Arts Montco Wall and learn more about the attractions in the Valley Forge region by scanning QR codes on display.