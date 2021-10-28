Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside the Ribbon Cutting Of the First Ever Arts Montco Wall At King Of Prussia Mall

The installation highlights the variety of local artists within the Valley Forge region and features artists from Norristown, East Norriton, Souderton, and more.

Oct. 28, 2021  

This morning, Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board and King of Prussia Mall unveiled the first ever Arts Montco Wall. Featuring original works of art from local Montgomery County artists, this one-of-a-kind piece of public art is on display at the East Coast's premiere indoor shopping destination.

Check out photos below!

The installation, which is located in the mall's connector corridor across from Macy's, highlights the variety of local artists within the Valley Forge region and features artists from Norristown, East Norriton, Souderton, Elkins Park, and other locations. Shoppers at King of Prussia Mall can visit the Arts Montco Wall and learn more about the attractions in the Valley Forge region by scanning QR codes on display.

Photo credit: Samantha Cummons

David Rozek

Artists

Todd Putt, Rachel Riley, David Rozek, and Mike Bowman
David Rozek

Lynette Shelley
Artists

Katherine Bampfield
Todd Putt, Rachel Riley, David Rozek, and Mike Bowman

Bryan Buttler
Lynette Shelley

Photos: Go Inside the Ribbon Cutting Of the First Ever Arts Montco Wall At King Of Prussia Mall
Katherine Bampfield

Photos: Go Inside the Ribbon Cutting Of the First Ever Arts Montco Wall At King Of Prussia Mall
Bryan Buttler


