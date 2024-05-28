Opera Philadelphia to Present Free Concert at Dilworth Park in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, June 20, Opera Philadelphia returns to Dilworth Park for a free concert as part of Center City District's “Arts on Center Stage” series. The talented singers of the Opera Philadelphia Chorus will give a free, live concert in the heart of Center City, just outside City Hall, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.



The free concert offers a taste of the music to be performed in Opera Philadelphia's upcoming 50th season, including an aria and duet from Mozart's Don Giovanni, and a chorus from Joseph Bologne's The Anonymous Lover. The program will also include a song from Philadelphia-born composer Missy Mazzoli's first opera Songs from the Uproar, as a preview to the American premiere of her new opera, The Listeners, which makes its American Premiere in September at the Academy of Music.



Single tickets for all three operas go on sale on Tuesday, June 25, however opera fans can snag some of the best seats early during a pre-sale held in Dilworth Park during the June 20 concert.



The June 20 concert will also feature a mix of solos and choral music from opera (Romeo & Juliet, The Tales of Hoffman, and The Barber of Seville) and musical theater (Candide, She Loves Me, and Lost in the Stars), and a reprise of two pieces from Opera Philadelphia's March concert To Sit and Dream.



Singers Tanisha Anderson, Sophia Santiago, Lauren Cook, Matthew Coules, Steven Humes, Brenton Mattox-Scott, Michael Miller, and Julie Snyder will join Chorus Master Elizabeth Braden and pianist Grant Loehnig for the performance.



“Opera Philadelphia is thrilled to return to Dilworth Park for our fifth consecutive year of free concert performances,” said Elizabeth Braden. “We've always been greeted with enthusiastic crowds who come out to support Opera Philadelphia, hear some beautiful music, and learn about upcoming seasons in this beautiful setting at Philadelphia City Hall.”



Philadelphia's robust network of arts and culture organizations are celebrated every week as part of Arts on Center Stage. The performances range from orchestral serenades and ballet ensembles to jazz instrumentals and more. Attendance is free for all, but seating on the Greenfield Lawn is limited. Bring-your-own blanket or chair is encouraged.



All programs are weather permitting and subject to change. Dilworth Park is located at 1 S. 15th Street, on the west side of City Hall. Visit ccdparks.org to learn more.

