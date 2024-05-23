Recipients Unveiled For 5th Annual Philadelphia Independence Awards For High School Musical Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Philadelphia Independence Awards, established in 2017 by high school theater teachers and directors, was created to share and award outstanding student theater performances and productions throughout the Philadelphia region.

Over the course of the 2023-24 school year, 30 musicals were adjudicated by theater professionals, theater and music graduate students, and/or current/former theater educators.

Students from these respective schools gathered with families, friends, colleagues, and business representatives, at Temple Performing Arts Center on Monday, May 20 at 7pm. Co-Hosted by actress Jenny Lee Stern and 6ABC Action News anchor Rick Williams, the production is sponsored by Ensemble Arts Philly and celebrated the best of Philadelphia's high school musical theater with featured performances and over 25 awards, including the nominees for representation at the National High School Musical Theater Awards - The Jimmy Awards!

For more details about the Philadelphia Independence Awards, FAQs, a complete list of nominees, and our outreach, visit http://www.independenceawards.com.

A complete list of awards recipients is below:

Lead Actress: Caroline Vollmer, Mean Girls, School Edition @ Girard Academic Music Program

Lead Actor: Cameron Krauss, Monty Python's Spamalot @ Neshaminy High School

Supporting Actress: Gabrielle DeLuca, Anastasia @ Ridley High School

Supporting Actor: Tait Asplundh, The Addams Family: High School Edition @ Academy of the New Church

Featured Actress: Haley Braun, The Little Mermaid @ Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School

Featured Actor: Romeo Angelini, Monty Python's Spamalot @ Neshaminy High School

Female Vocalist: Natalie Vollmer, Mean Girls, School Edition @ Girard Academic Music Program

Male Vocalist: Seamus McGroary, Catch Me If You Can @ Sun Valley High School

Solo Dance: Che Young, Footloose @ Upper Dublin High School

Dance Ensemble: The Cops, Urinetown @ Holy Ghost Preparatory School

Small Ensemble: Wonderland Ensemble, Alice By Heart @ Jenkintown High School

Orchestra: Garnet Valley High School, Beauty & the Beast @ Garnet Valley High School Pit Orchestra

Ensemble: Alice By Heart Ensemble, Alice By Heart @ Jenkintown High School

Song: "Knights of the Round Table," Monty Python's Spamalot @ Neshaminy High School

Shift Crew/Stage Management: Jenkintown High School, Alice By Heart

Shift Crew/Stage Management

Light: Jenkintown High School Light, Alice By Heart @ Jenkintown High School

Sound: Grace Ballantyne and Memphis Hanson, Monty Python's Spamalot @ Neshaminy High School

Scenic Design: Academy of the New Church Stagecraft Class, The Addams Family: High School Edition @ Academy of the New Church

Costumes: PWHS Costuming Team, The Little Mermaid @ Plymouth Whitemarsh High School

Makeup: Academy of the New Church Makeup,

Marketing & Publicity: Garnet Valley High School Marketing & Publicity, Beauty & the Beast @ Garnet Valley High School

Creative Effects: PWHS Flight Team, The Little Mermaid @ Plymouth Whitemarsh High School

Creative Leadership: Kaitlyn Novello, Elizabeth Novello, Mean Girls, School Edition @ Girard Academic Music Program

Show: Alice By Heart @ Jenkintown High School

Jimmy Awards Nominees:

Cameron Krauss, Neshaminy High School, Monty Python's Spamalot

Caroline Vollmer, Girard Academic Music Program, Mean Girls, School Edition

