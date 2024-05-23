Recipients Unveiled For 5th Annual Philadelphia Independence Awards For High School Musical Theater

The Philadelphia Independence Awards, established in 2017 by high school theater teachers and directors, was created to share and award outstanding student theater performances and productions throughout the Philadelphia region.
Over the course of the 2023-24 school year, 30 musicals were adjudicated by theater professionals, theater and music graduate students, and/or current/former theater educators.
Students from these respective schools gathered with families, friends, colleagues, and business representatives, at Temple Performing Arts Center on Monday, May 20 at 7pm. Co-Hosted by actress Jenny Lee Stern and 6ABC Action News anchor Rick Williams, the production is sponsored by Ensemble Arts Philly and celebrated the best of Philadelphia's high school musical theater with featured performances and over 25 awards, including the nominees for representation at the National High School Musical Theater Awards - The Jimmy Awards!
For more details about the Philadelphia Independence Awards, FAQs, a complete list of nominees, and our outreach, visit http://www.independenceawards.com.
A complete list of awards recipients is below:
- Lead Actress: Caroline Vollmer, Mean Girls, School Edition @ Girard Academic Music Program
- Lead Actor: Cameron Krauss, Monty Python's Spamalot @ Neshaminy High School
- Supporting Actress: Gabrielle DeLuca, Anastasia @ Ridley High School
- Supporting Actor: Tait Asplundh, The Addams Family: High School Edition @ Academy of the New Church
- Featured Actress: Haley Braun, The Little Mermaid @ Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School
- Featured Actor: Romeo Angelini, Monty Python's Spamalot @ Neshaminy High School
- Female Vocalist: Natalie Vollmer, Mean Girls, School Edition @ Girard Academic Music Program
- Male Vocalist: Seamus McGroary, Catch Me If You Can @ Sun Valley High School
- Solo Dance: Che Young, Footloose @ Upper Dublin High School
- Dance Ensemble: The Cops, Urinetown @ Holy Ghost Preparatory School
- Small Ensemble: Wonderland Ensemble, Alice By Heart @ Jenkintown High School
- Orchestra: Garnet Valley High School, Beauty & the Beast @ Garnet Valley High School Pit Orchestra
- Ensemble: Alice By Heart Ensemble, Alice By Heart @ Jenkintown High School
- Song: "Knights of the Round Table," Monty Python's Spamalot @ Neshaminy High School
- Shift Crew/Stage Management: Jenkintown High School, Alice By Heart
- Shift Crew/Stage Management
- Light: Jenkintown High School Light, Alice By Heart @ Jenkintown High School
- Sound: Grace Ballantyne and Memphis Hanson, Monty Python's Spamalot @ Neshaminy High School
- Scenic Design: Academy of the New Church Stagecraft Class, The Addams Family: High School Edition @ Academy of the New Church
- Costumes: PWHS Costuming Team, The Little Mermaid @ Plymouth Whitemarsh High School
- Makeup: Academy of the New Church Makeup,
- Marketing & Publicity: Garnet Valley High School Marketing & Publicity, Beauty & the Beast @ Garnet Valley High School
- Creative Effects: PWHS Flight Team, The Little Mermaid @ Plymouth Whitemarsh High School
- Creative Leadership: Kaitlyn Novello, Elizabeth Novello, Mean Girls, School Edition @ Girard Academic Music Program
- Show: Alice By Heart @ Jenkintown High School
Jimmy Awards Nominees:
