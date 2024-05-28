Dancing Classrooms Philly's Ballroom Dance Student Competition Final Set For June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, June 2nd, at 2:00 PM, Dancing Classrooms Philly (DCP) will host its Colors of the Rainbow Team Match Grand Final, a ballroom dance competition, at the University of the Arts' Solmssen Court at Dorrance Hamilton Hall (320 South Broad Street). The dancers performing in this event are fifth graders that took DCP's ballroom dance residency program this school year. They will showcase their dedication and passion as they perform a variety of Ballroom dances, including the Tango, Foxtrot, and Swing, for the audience and the competition's judges.

For the first time since 2019, DCP has returned to its pre-pandemic programming, featuring a first round of competition leading up to the Grand Final. In the previous two school years, Dancing Classrooms Philly has only hosted one competitive performance a year. This year, it hosted a fall and a spring Semester Team Match, where only the top four performing teams moved on to the Grand Final. Those teams are from Albert M. Greenfield Elementary School, Bell Avenue Elementary School, St. Laurence Catholic School, and St. Pio Regional Catholic School.

If you prefer to attend virtually, visit the livestream page that DCP shares with its partner Musicopia, www.musicopia.net/live, during the time of each event to view the livestream. It will also stream on DCP's Facebook page and Youtube page. While attendance is free, DCP asks attendees to consider donating to help make the day a success. You may make a donation of any amount at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/dancing-classrooms-philly.

Comments