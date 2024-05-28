Photos: First Look at ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Arden Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at photos of Arden Theatre Company's Once on This Island below!

In search of her place in the world with guidance from the island gods, Ti Moune, a fearless young woman of the French Antilles, risks it all on a remarkable journey to reunite with the one who has captured her heart. Exhilarating and irresistible, Once on This Island is a radiant musical reminding audiences that a beautiful story simply told has the power to help us weather the storm and allow our spirits to sing.

The cast includes Chabrelle Williams (Mama Euralie), Christopher Faison (Tonton Julian/Servant), Nadia Ra’Shaun (Ti Moune), Ethan B. Walker (Daniel), Sydney Banks (Andrea), Tiara Greene (Asaka), Ryane Nicole Studivant (Erzulie), Jessica Johnson (Papa Ge), Curtis Wiley (Agwe), Olivia Fowler (Little Girl), Miles Davis Tillman (Armand/Chorus), Taylor J. Mitchell (Storyteller/Chorus), Jamie Powell (Storyteller/Chorus), and Eliana Pinckney (Storyteller/Chorus).

The creative team includes Director Amina Robinson, Assistant Director Mariah Ghant, Choreographer Devon Sinclair, Music Director Gina Giachero, Assistant Music Director Jay Rosen, Set Designer David P. Gordon, Lighting Designer Alyssandra Docherty, Costume Designer LeVonne Lindsay, Sound Designer Liz Atkinson, Stage Manager Alec E. Ferrell, and Assistant Stage Manager Lyndsey Connolly.

Photo credit: Ashley Smith, Wide Eyed Studios



Nadia Ra'Shaun and ensemble

Nadia Ra'Shaun and Ethan B. Walker

Nadia Ra'Shaun, Tiara Greene and Ensemble

Eliana Pinckney and ensemble

