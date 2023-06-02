Photos: Get A First Look At The First Ever All Black And Brown SWAN LAKE With Chocolate Ballerina Company

Black Swan: A Swan Lake Premiere, will make its world premiere at Philadelphia’s Independence Seaport Museum Theater on June 4.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates Photo 3 Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates
High School Playwrights Showcased in New Plays Festival at Lehigh Valley Charter High Scho Photo 4 High School Playwrights Showcased in New Plays Festival at Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts

Chocolate Ballerina Company, a service organization which supports the hidden talents in youth and adult artists of color in the Philadelphia region, is making history this June, presenting the first ever all Black and Brown production of the classic ballet Swan Lake. The groundbreaking staging, called Black Swan: A Swan Lake Premiere, will make its world premiere  at Philadelphia’s Independence Seaport Museum Theater on June 4, 2023 at 1:30PM.

“This production has been a major labor of love for Chocolate Ballerina Company,” said Chanel Holland, Founder and Artistic Director. “For months, our incredible dancers have worked diligently to prepare for Swan Lake, and I am thrilled to be making history, presenting what we believe to be the first ever staging of Tchaikovsky’s master work with an all Black and Brown cast.”

This highly-anticipated staging, which has been featured on NBC’s The Today Show, features Black and Brown dancers from Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York. Black Swan: A Swan Lake Premiere will feature all of the traditional elements of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, including choreography by Holland. 40 dancers will tell the tale of Prince Siegfried and Princess Odette, who transforms into a swan under the spell cast by sorcerer Baron von Rothbart. Odette’s days are spent on a lake only to return to her human form at night.

Holland’s Chocolate Ballerina Company has become well known for engaging underserved communities through dance, inspiring a sense of hope, discipline, and confidence through training and through professional development. Her previous production of The Nutcracker: Dipped in Chocolate has performed to sold out audiences in Philadelphia for two years. In addition to full-scale ballets, the company offers free and highly subsidized dance classes, outreach programs, pop-up performances, masterclasses, and more, both digitally and in-person.

Tickets ($50-$100) are currently on sale by visiting Click Here.

Photo Credit- Ray Valdez

High School Playwrights Showcased in New Plays Festival at Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts
Jayla Anderson and Brandon Gray

High School Playwrights Showcased in New Plays Festival at Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts
Nya Cunningham

High School Playwrights Showcased in New Plays Festival at Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts
Sade Barnwell

High School Playwrights Showcased in New Plays Festival at Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts
The Ensemble of BLACK SWAN-A SWAN LAKE PREMIERE


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
World Premiere of Juliette Dunns THE PUZZLE Extended at Hedgerow Theatre Company Photo
World Premiere of Juliette Dunn's THE PUZZLE Extended at Hedgerow Theatre Company

Hedgerow Theatre announced both a one-week extension and a virtual streaming option of the company's Barrymore Recommended world premiere production of The Puzzle by Juliette Dunn.

2
Jason Robert Brown, Alex Newell & More to Join Concert Honoring Stephen Schwartz in Ph Photo
Jason Robert Brown, Alex Newell & More to Join Concert Honoring Stephen Schwartz in Philadelphia

A spectacular line-up of award-winning Broadway and pop music stars will come together on Monday, November 13 at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center to honor and serenade Stephen Schwartz, the legendary Broadway composer of Wicked, Pippin, and Godspell, with performances of songs from his rich catalog.

3
High School Playwrights Showcased in New Plays Festival at Lehigh Valley Charter High Scho Photo
High School Playwrights Showcased in New Plays Festival at Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts

This annual festival is a culmination of the school's upperclassmen Theatre majors' work in the Scriptwriting and Directing courses in conjunction with technical design by the school's upperclassmen Production Arts majors.

4
1812 Productions Prepares For 18th Annual Gala Fundraiser Eventa Du Schmancy Photo
1812 Productions Prepares For 18th Annual Gala Fundraiser Eventa Du Schmancy

1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all comedy theatre company, is pleased to present its 18th annual gala fundraiser, Eventa du Schmancy featuring 1812 Productions' signature Bad Song Cabaret.

More Hot Stories For You

and regionstable.regionsid=3 and LOCATE(',', regionsfield) = 0;

Videos

Video: A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams Video Video: A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think Video
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film Video
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film
Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Video
Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT
Lantern Theater Company (5/18-6/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Happy Together Tour 2023
Keswick Theatre (6/21-6/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BLIPPI
Keswick Theatre (6/04-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morning After Grace
Montgomery Theater (9/07-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jason Michaels ♦ Mysteries and Illusions
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Montgomery Theater (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Godspell
Forge Theatre (6/02-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Home Game
Bird-in-Hand Stage (8/04-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Philadelphia (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Christmas Dinner
Bird-in-Hand Stage (10/26-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You