Photos: First Look at Rehearsal and Film Shots From MAKING IT UP

Writer/Performer Norm Reynolds will brings his award-winning narrative (Best in Venue Hamilton Fringe ‘22) Making It Up (One Playwright to Another) online to the digital platform at The Digital Philadelphia Fringe Festival September 7th-24th, 2023.

Check out rehearsal and film shots below!

“If anyone had told me what my future would hold, I would have thought they were making it up.” Accompany Norm as he makes his way through appointments with destiny in the realms of academia, finance, and the theatre – including inspirational encounters with iconic playwright Edward Albee.

Directed by Dora Mavor Moore Award-winner Lesley Ballantyne, and recorded by Chicago International Film Festival Award-winning filmmaker John Bertram, Making It Up presents as a solo theatre “tour de force” (Gaydio UK) written and performed by Reynolds, filmed at the Red Sandcastle Theatre in Toronto.