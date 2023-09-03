Photos: First Look at Rehearsal and Film Shots From MAKING IT UP

The production will stream with The Digital Philadelphia Fringe Festival September 7th-24th, 2023.

By: Sep. 03, 2023

Writer/Performer Norm Reynolds will brings his award-winning narrative (Best in Venue Hamilton Fringe ‘22) Making It Up (One Playwright to Another) online to the digital platform at The Digital Philadelphia Fringe Festival September 7th-24th, 2023. 

Check out rehearsal and film shots below!

“If anyone had told me what my future would hold, I would have thought they were making it up.” Accompany Norm as he makes his way through appointments with destiny in the realms of academia, finance, and the theatre – including inspirational encounters with iconic playwright Edward Albee.

Directed by Dora Mavor Moore Award-winner Lesley Ballantyne, and recorded by Chicago International Film Festival Award-winning filmmaker John Bertram, Making It Up presents as a solo theatre “tour de force” (Gaydio UK)  written and performed by Reynolds, filmed at the Red Sandcastle Theatre in Toronto. 

Photo Credit: Cameron Ballantyne

Norm Reynolds

Norm Reynolds, Lesley Ballantyne, and John Bertram

Norm Reynolds, John Bertram, and Lesley Ballantyne.

Norm Reynolds

Lesley Ballantyne and Norm Reynolds

Recommended For You