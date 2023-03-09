Photos: First Look At ALL MY MOTHERS DREAM IN SPANISH By AZ Espinoza At Proscenium Theatre

Azuka Theatre and Teatro del Sol present the World Premiere of All My Mothers Dream in Spanish by AZ Espinoza, from March 1 to March 19, 2023, at Proscenium Theatre at The Drake. See photos from the production
This exciting new work is directed by José Avilés, with movement direction by Keila Cordova. Cordova stars in the play, along with actors Taysha Marie Canales, Cianna Castro and Anssumane Silla. In this bilingual production, the paths of three generations of women collide under a mango tree. Their ancestor, Guiomar, was a queen who possessed a capacity for magic. She passed her gifts on to her descendants and visits them now as their collective past meets their future.
All My Mothers Dream in Spanish is a physical and percussive dream play in pursuit of radical liberation, inspired by Afro-Venezuelan folk history. For this new season, Azuka continues its pay-what-you-decide model where audiences are invited to experience the art on stage and pay based on the value of their experience after. For reservations, visit azukatheatre.org.
Photo Credit: Johanna Austin/AustinArt.org
Keila Cordova and Cianna Castro, Taysha Marie Canales and Anssumane Silla
Tayshe Marie Canales, Cianna Castro, and Keila Cordova.
Keila Cordova and Cianna Castro
Cianna Castro and Keila Cordova, Anssumane Silla
Cianna Castro and Keila Cordova
Keila Cordova and Cianna Castro.
Keila Cordova and Cianna Castro.
Anssumane Silla and Cianna Castro.
Cianna Castro, Keila Cordova and Taysha Marie Canales, Anssumane Silla
Cianna Castro and Taysha Marie Canales, Anssumane Silla
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
The Curtis Institute of Music announces that it has received an extraordinary gift of $10 million from Penelope P. Watkins, a longtime member of the Curtis board of trustees, to endow the school's Penelope P. Watkins Ensemble in Residence program.
Metropolitan Ballet brings a showcase of outstanding contemporary choreography to the stage this spring with premieres by Da' Von Doane, (formerly Dance Theatre of Harlem); Sarah Mettin, Artistic Associate of Metropolitan; and Maleek Washington, (Princess Grace Foundation, 2022 Award-winner for Choreography).
Over nearly eight decades, more than 10,000 people lived at the Pennhurst State School and Hospital in Spring City, Pennsylvania from 1908-1987. Their lives contain its history. Who are they? What do their stories have to say to us today?
The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), an ensemble of PYO Music Institute (PYOMI), invites guests to take a musical journey “Around the World in 60 Minutes” on Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m. at the Perelman Theater in the Kimmel Center at Broad and Spruce Streets in Philadelphia, PA.
More Hot Stories For You
'File/Life: We Remember Stories Of Pennhurst' Multimodal Installation Opens At Philadelphia's Arch Street Meeting House
March 8, 2023
Over nearly eight decades, more than 10,000 people lived at the Pennhurst State School and Hospital in Spring City, Pennsylvania from 1908-1987. Their lives contain its history. Who are they? What do their stories have to say to us today?
Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra Presents AROUND THE WORLD IN 60 MINUTES This Month
March 8, 2023
The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), an ensemble of PYO Music Institute (PYOMI), invites guests to take a musical journey “Around the World in 60 Minutes” on Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m. at the Perelman Theater in the Kimmel Center at Broad and Spruce Streets in Philadelphia, PA.
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Sparks A Revolution On The Star Of The Day Stage
March 7, 2023
Star of the Day's 2023 Season Opener is all about kids becoming superheroes. Based on the popular children's book, Matilda by Roald Dahl, is zany fun. The musical, which garnered a Tony Award, is heartwarming and sometimes heartbreaking but always inspiring. A little girl leads this roller-coaster of a musical with the power of her imagination and determination to find justice for those who are treated unfairly and oftentimes silenced. Matilda learns her 'little' voice can make a 'big' difference-a relevant topic in 2023.
Fringearts' Annual Comedy Festival, Blue Heaven, Returns In April
March 7, 2023
FringeArts has announced the fifth annual Blue Heaven Comedy Festival, an expanded four-day-long celebration of the best and most exciting up-and-coming alternative comedy acts in the country.
Photos: First Look at Quintessence Theatre Group's THE TEMPEST
March 5, 2023
Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic theatre, is continuing Season XIII: Celebrating the Extraordinary with William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, thought to be one of his final and finest plays, this fantastical romantic comedy celebrates empathy and reconciliation. Check out photos from the production here!