Photos: First Look At ALL MY MOTHERS DREAM IN SPANISH By AZ Espinoza At Proscenium Theatre

Azuka Theatre and Teatro del Sol present the World Premiere of All My Mothers Dream in Spanish by AZ Espinoza, from March 1 to March 19, 2023, at Proscenium Theatre at The Drake. See photos from the production

This exciting new work is directed by José Avilés, with movement direction by Keila Cordova. Cordova stars in the play, along with actors Taysha Marie Canales, Cianna Castro and Anssumane Silla. In this bilingual production, the paths of three generations of women collide under a mango tree. Their ancestor, Guiomar, was a queen who possessed a capacity for magic. She passed her gifts on to her descendants and visits them now as their collective past meets their future.

All My Mothers Dream in Spanish is a physical and percussive dream play in pursuit of radical liberation, inspired by Afro-Venezuelan folk history. For this new season, Azuka continues its pay-what-you-decide model where audiences are invited to experience the art on stage and pay based on the value of their experience after. For reservations, visit azukatheatre.org.