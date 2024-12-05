Photos: Cirque Du Soleil's TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE Visits City Hall's Philly Holiday Tree

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Tuesday, December 3, cast members Li Chi Tang and Artem Tikhonenko from Cirque du Soleil's TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE got a sneak peek of this year’s Philly Holiday Tree at City Hall in Philadelphia. Tang, a diablo artist, performed an act in front of the soon-to-be-lit tree, while Tikhonenko danced and assisted Tang in teaching onlookers some simple diablo stunts. The event ended with a snowball fight between Cirque du Soleil artists and spectators. See photos from the event!

Cirque du Soleil’s first Christmas show will make its Philadelphia debut from December 19-29 at The Met Philadelphia, the first time that a Cirque du Soleil show has performed at the venue on North Broad. The show is based on the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque du Soleil’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of Christmas. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics performed by a cast of 26 artists sailing from all over the world, lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil. Tickets at cirquedusoleil.com/twas.

Philly Holiday Tree presented by VISIT PHILADELPHIA® powered by NRG: This year’s holiday tree is an Abie Concolor/White Fir from L.R. Stutzman & Sons, LLC, Division of Yule Tree Farms in Hornell, NY. Located on the Wawa Holiday Plaza on the north side of City Hall at North Broad Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, the tree is approximately 55 years old and stands 50 feet tall.

A refreshed custom-fabricated glimmering cityscape tree base by Proof Productions will be on display this year, featuring a soundtrack playing all of your holiday favorites. The tree base will showcase holiday messages translated into multiple languages presented by Language Service Associates. Also new this year, the tree will be adorned with 6,000 new LED pure white lights, 100 new meteor lights, and a new custom tree topper, adding to its sparkle on the Wawa Holiday Plaza.

Guests are encouraged to come experience the Philly Holiday Tree in-person, but a live stream is also available on phillyholidays.com thanks to 6abc.

Photo Credit: Brandon Ballard.

Comments