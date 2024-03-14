Photos: Cirque Du Soleil's CORTEO Costume Display Now On View At The Promenade At Saucon Valley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cirque du Soleil’s CORTEO arrives at Allentown’s PPL Center from March 28-31, 2024, and, before the show comes to town, fans can check out a costume display at the Promenade at Saucon Valley.

Located at 2845 Center Valley Parkway in Center Valley, PA, guests can enjoy the free installation now through April 1, 2024.

CORTEO will be presented at the PPL Center for 6 shows only from March 28-31, 2024. This engagement marks the first time that Cirque du Soleil is returning to Allentown since 2019.

The show will return to the region this summer at Philadelphia’s Liacouras Center from May 29 to June 2, 2024.

Tickets for Corteo in Allentown are available at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.