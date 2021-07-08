Photos: Candace Bushnell Stars in World Premiere of IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY? at Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse is presenting the world premiere of "Is There Still Sex in the City?"-- the new live stage show written and starring Candace Bushnell, the critically acclaimed, international best-selling author and creator of SEX AND THE CITY. The show made its debut on June 22 and runs until July 18, 2021.

The Playhouse's trio of Tony Award winning producers - Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler - have been pleased to present this workshop of the show produced by Marc Johnston. The production has played in front of a limited live, socially distanced audience.

"Is There Still Sex in the City?" written by and starring Candace Bushnell has staging by Bucks County Playhouse Artistic Associate Lorin Latarro (Broadway's "Mrs. Doubtfire"). It is the eighth world-premiere at Bucks County Playhouse since 2012.

"We are so proud to present this show and have Candace, Marc and Lorin here working on something new," says Executive Producer Robyn Goodman. "Women of all generations can empathize with Candace. When my female friends and I read Candace's columns and books we not only wanted to be her, but she freed us to talk honestly about sex and gave us the confidence to be ourselves and pursue our dreams."

From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder, to secrets behind the creation of Sex and the City and finding herself single again in her 50's ... the always provocative Candace Bushnell has a lot to say about sex, feminism, fashion, Cosmopolitans, Manolos, girlfriends, men and New York City!

Bucks County Playhouse Artistic Associate Anna Louizos is the Production Designer Consultant. Lighting is by Travis McHale and sound by Matt Given. Projections provided by Ethan Noble. Hair and Makeup by David J. Witchell.

A full performance calendar is available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org. Tickets to "Is There Still Sex in the City?" are now on sale. Tickets start at $45. Girls Night VIP Package tickets are $125 on Tuesdays and $150 on Thursdays. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.