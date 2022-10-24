Photos: 400 Students Attend Bucks County Playhouse's First School Day EVITA Matinee

Bucks County Playhouse (BCP) hosted its first-ever full student matinee, on Thursday, October 20 at 11 a.m. Students from seven middle and high schools from throughout the region attended a special performance of the Playhouse's acclaimed production of "Evita," followed by a talk-back session with members of the cast and educators from the Playhouse. The matinee was sold out.

"Ever since I arrived here at BCP five years ago, it has been my dream to be able to bring students from across the region to the Playhouse and experience the amazing artistry in their own community. This special performance of 'Evita' was for them, and we are thrilled they are here," says Michaela Murphy, Bucks County Playhouse Director of Education.

The Education Program of Bucks County Playhouse offers a wide range of programs including classes, workshops and performance opportunities designed to infuse quality arts education programs into the community. The largest beneficiary of the program's work are area students through unique initiatives like a multi-day Student Theater Festival (now in its 55th year), the Playhouse Youth Company, The Bucks County Playhouse Institute for Educators, and the Bounce Residency program with the Morrisville School District. The student matinees are the latest offering in a growing program that has a direct positive impact on area students.

The schools attending the October 20 performance included schools in PA and NJ -- Delaware Valley Regional High School (Frenchtown, NJ), Pennsbury High School (Yardley, PA), Carl W. Goetz Middle School (Jackson, NJ), Central Bucks East High School (Buckingham, PA), Burlington County Institute of Technology (Medford, NJ), Lawrence High School (Lawrenceville, NJ) and Morrisville Intermediate School (Morrisville, PA).

"Bringing our students to 'Evita' means giving them another incredible opportunity to experience theatre at the Playhouse and become part of its undeniably warm and artistically rich community," says Clinton Ambs, a drama teacher at Delaware Valley Regional High School. "This field trip is the obvious next step in enriching our students' theatrical education. It isn't necessary to bring your students all the way to New York City for a high-caliber theatrical production, when some of the finest theatre I have ever seen has been right here in Bucks County."

The rags to riches story of one of the world's most charismatic and controversial political figures receives a new look in an exciting, intimate production at Bucks County Playhouse. With lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber and music by Tim Rice, "Evita" is reimagined for the Bucks County Playhouse stage by Director, Will Pomerantz, and Choreographer, Marcos Santana. "Evita" is presented in association with Bay Street Theater.

This revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's iconic musical, "Evita," takes a fresh look at the life of the former First Lady of Argentina Eva Peron. The icon's rise and fall is revisited through the eyes of her supporters, who have clandestinely gathered in a tango club ten years after her death to celebrate her life. The classic score features some of Webber and Tim Rice's biggest hits, including "Don't Cry for Me Argentina", "High Flying, Adored" and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall."

Directed by Pomerantz and choreographed by Marcos Santana, "Evita" features scenic design by three-time Tony-nominee Anna Louizos ("High Fidelity," "In the Heights," "The Mystery of Edwin Drood"). Michael McDonald (Tony nominee for "Hair") is costume designer. Lighting Designer is Mike Billings. Charles Coes is sound designer. Hair and wig design is Bobbe Zlotnik. Casting is by Paul Hardt, CSA. Musical direction is by Aaron Jodoin. Sean Francis Patrick is production stage manager.

The Playhouse production continues to play the following schedule: Tuesdays at 7:30 pm, Wednesdays at 2:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Single tickets to "Evita" are still available for all performances through October 30. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.