Philly Theatre Week Returns with 64 Organizations and 85 Events This April

Theatre Philadelphia announces the return of Philly Theatre Week featuring hundreds of theatrical performances across the region between April 1-10, 2022. The ten day festival will showcase the talents of 64 organizations with 85 shows and events.

This fifth annual celebration showcases the vibrant and diverse theatre scene in the tri-state region, while shedding a light on the theatre community's resilience through the pandemic. Events include a variety of live and virtual performances and workshops, theatre-by-mail and chatroom, and exclusive ticket pre-sales, showcasing theatre across the Greater Philadelphia region with shows in Philadelphia, Delaware, South Jersey, Bucks County, and the Main Line and Western Suburbs. Tickets for participating events are limited and Free, $15 or $30 and found only at www.phillytheatreweek.com. Philly Theatre Week tickets are officially on sale now at www.phillytheatreweek.org.



Theatre Philadelphia will kick-off the Fifth Annual Philadelphia Theatre Week with an event on the rooftop garden of the Kimmel Center on Wednesday, March 30th at 5pm. Audiences can see preview scenes, songs, and interactive performances from participating Philly Theatre Week companies at Theatre Philadelphia's first in-person event since 2020. Theatre Philadelphia is excited to be one of the Kimmel Cultural Campus' partners for this event.



Greater Philadelphia residents will find something for everyone, with a collection of classics, experimental theatre, improv, readings, workshops, and more. Audiences are encouraged to support companies they already know as well as use the accessible ticket prices to explore new theatre they haven't seen before. Participating organizations include a range of organizations, professional theatres, academic institutions, and self-Producing Artists, including Kimmel Cultural Campus, Almanac Dance Circus Theatre, Bristol Riverside Theatre, Crossroads Comedy Theater, InterAct Theatre Company and WIthout a Cue Productions.



"Philly Theatre Week continues to be a special time of year when the entire theatre community, from audience, to solo producers to our Center City theatre institutions, get to pointedly celebrate our world class sector," said Executive Director LaNeshe Miller-White. "We are thrilled to see the ongoing commitment of audiences and producers to make space for this annual event. Our kick-off event marks the first in-person event for Theatre Philadelphia since 2020. We are so excited to be able to gather again with the artistic community.

Miller-White continued, "Philly Theatre Week was originally designed as an exciting annual celebration for arts, culture and theatre audiences. It grew into one of the most anticipated festival-style events to take place in Philadelphia, joining the ranks of Philly Beer Week, Philly Tech Week and Center City Restaurant Week. Now, after the struggles our artistic community has endured over the last two years, this event means more than ever as the region's curtains continue to rise up for live and in-person theatre and performances again. We are thrilled to see so many theatres and organizations reopen their doors and join our line-up. There's so much energy out in the industry about getting back to work and doing what we all love."

Starting April 1st, Theatre Philadelphia will give local, national and global audiences shows and events for every taste and demographic - with a wide ranging collection of cherished classics, experimental theatre, low-budget readings, panels, improv, physical theatre, workshops, in-depth discussions, local voices and so much more. Audiences are encouraged to support companies they may have missed over the past two years, or explore new theatre they haven't seen before. Participating organizations include a range of professional theatres, academic institutions, community theatres, self-Producing Artists and small-budget companies. Originating companies hail from every corner of Philadelphia, from Center City to the suburbs, from Chester County to Wilmington, and from South Jersey to the Main Line.

Audiences can find the full lineup of events at phillytheatreweek.com.