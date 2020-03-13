Philly Improv Theater Will Continue Performances as Scheduled

Philly Improv Theater has released a statement, saying that currently their performances are set to go on as scheduled.

The statement is as follows:

We are writing today to provide updates related to how Philly Improv Theater is addressing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Philadelphia region. We want to share with you our concern and our response at this time, which will change as we have more information. PHIT staff have been discussing the spread of COVID-19 since the beginning of the month, and taking our cues from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are also fortunate to count public health experts among the members of our community who have helped provide additional interpretation of the CDC's guidance to us as we work to ensure the health and safety of patrons who wish to attend our shows.



At this time, all performances at the theater are continuing as scheduled. If there are any changes to our performances, all ticketholders will be informed through email, and we will post any updates on our website at https://phillyimprovtheater.com/coronavirus and our various social media accounts.



PHIT is committed to making your visit as safe and comfortable as possible. Until further notice our staff and volunteers will be sanitizing hard surfaces at the theater before, during, and after performances. We are also reducing the number of tickets available to each performance so patrons can leave space between themselves and other parties attending events. In our Main Stage this means we will be selling no more than 50 tickets in our 100 seat space, and in our Cabaret we will be selling no more than 20 tickets in our 40 seat space. We are also encouraging patrons to arrive early and make use of our restrooms in the lobby to wash their hands before entering the theater.



We are also relaxing our refund and exchange policy for tickets to performances. If you are ill or need to care for someone else who is, please stay home. To exchange or refund your tickets email contact@phillyimprovtheater.com or call our box office (267-233-1556, then select Option #1) and leave a message with the name of the person who purchased your tickets, the performance date/time, and the performance date/time you would like to transfer into or your request for a refund. We will be in touch with you in the same manner you reached out to us to confirm an exchange or refund of your ticket purchase in the order messages are received.



Although you've probably received this information, we also wanted to provide some recommendations regarding coronavirus. Please remember that these safety precautions are for individuals' safety, of course, but are also important as a gesture of care for our community. Theatre is a live art form that inherently involves community and cannot be created in isolation. Taking intentional care of your health and your health practices is a way to care not only for yourself, but also for other audience members, students, and artists, and all those who pass through PHIT's doors, as well as those in the wider community. Here are reliable sources of information and advice for the weeks, and months ahead if you want to learn more:



· The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have regularly updated information.

· The City of Philadelphia has released an overview on COVID-19 that can be found here

· Other recommendations to avoid exposure to COVID-19 include: washing your hands often, using hand sanitizer, sneezing into your sleeve or a tissue, not touching your face without washing your hands/using hand sanitizer, staying home if you are feeling sick.

· For further safety, if you are experiencing respiratory illness, fever, or cold-like symptoms, please remain home. If you begin to experience any of the above symptoms while in public, leave and either return home and schedule a visit with your doctor or visit a clinic.



We realize that the weeks ahead may be a difficult time for our community due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. We still believe it's important to have space for joy and laughter to offset the stress of our present circumstances. We will continue to do our part to help you find time to laugh and are also working to provide those of you who cannot make it out to a show ways to participate in and enjoy our work! In the meantime, we would love you see you at a performance if you are feeling well and would like to attend - and are keeping you in our thoughts if you are staying home for any reason.





