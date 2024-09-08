Philly Hoofers Make History In The First Ever Kings Corner Tap Dancing Invitational

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Kings Corner Tap Dancing Invitational will be held on Sunday September 29th 2pm. This a cappella "Cutting Contest" is open to all ages and genders who want to share their improvisational tap skills. The winner of the King's Corner Tap Dance Invitational receives free admission to the Philly Tap Fest held the first weekend in November (November 1st-3rd) 2024.

Some of the best tap dancers in the world have ties to South Street in the heart of Philadelphia, PA. The Nicholas Brothers, the Condos Brothers and Philadelphia's own LaVaughn Robinson are considered among the best tap dancers in the world and have roots in the city of "Brotherly Love."

LaVaughn was the last of the Philadelphia street tap dancers. He made his mark at a young age on the historic corner of Broad and South. Historically, only the best street tap dancers or "hoofers" were allowed on any of the four corners of this iconic intersection.

The faculty of the Philly Tap Fest, many who have studied under the late LaVaughn Robinson, will honor his legacy in this unprecedented event.

Preregister at www.phillytapfest.org/kingscorner

Sunday September 29th 2pm

601 S Broad St (SE Corner of Broad and South)

Philadelphia, PA, 19147

Contact: phillytapfest@gmail.com

