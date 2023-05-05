Philly High School Musicians To Perform At All City Jazz Festival

The Philly POPS invite the public and media to the All-City Jazz Festival, a concert showcase featuring many of our city's most promising young musicians. The festival will feature performances by eight local high school jazz bands and the All-City Jazz Orchestra conducted by Philly POPS' Artistic Director for Jazz, Terell Stafford.

The All-City Jazz Orchestra is an honor band comprised of students from high schools throughout Philadelphia that are selected by committee through a recorded audition. It is an initiative of the POPSinSchools program, a partnership between The Philly POPS and The School District of Philadelphia that is dedicated to crafting the music leaders of tomorrow with mentorship from the music leaders of today. Launched in 2015, POPSinSchools is an EITC-Certified Program that supplements music education for approximately 3,000 students in the School District of Philadelphia by placing Philly POPS Teaching Artists in schools to educate and mentor students.

2023 All-City Jazz Festival takes place Wednesday, May 10 from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM at The Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Featuring:

All-City High School Jazz Band conducted by Terell Stafford

Samuel Fels High School Jazz Combo

Temple University CMSP Jazz Band

Franklin Learning Center Jazz Band

Girard Academic Music Program Jazz Band

Northeast High School Jazz Band

Central High School Jazz Band

Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush Jazz Band

CAPA (The Philadelphia High School for Performing Arts) Jazz Band

