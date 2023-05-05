Philly High School Musicians To Perform At All City Jazz Festival

The festival will feature performances by eight local high school jazz bands and the All-City Jazz Orchestra conducted by Terell Stafford.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Gordon Clapp of NYPD BLUE to Star in TOMMY AND ME at Bucks County Playhouse Photo 1 Gordon Clapp of NYPD BLUE to Star in TOMMY AND ME at Bucks County Playhouse
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 2 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
New Musical HIDDEN, Based on the Life of Holocaust Survivor Ruth Kapp Hartz, to Receive St Photo 3 New Musical HIDDEN, Based on the Life of Holocaust Survivor Ruth Kapp Hartz, to Receive Staged Concert Reading
THE SINGING WINDMILLS to Launch National Tour Photo 4 THE SINGING WINDMILLS to Launch National Tour

Philly High School Musicians To Perform At All City Jazz Festival

The Philly POPS invite the public and media to the All-City Jazz Festival, a concert showcase featuring many of our city's most promising young musicians. The festival will feature performances by eight local high school jazz bands and the All-City Jazz Orchestra conducted by Philly POPS' Artistic Director for Jazz, Terell Stafford.

The All-City Jazz Orchestra is an honor band comprised of students from high schools throughout Philadelphia that are selected by committee through a recorded audition. It is an initiative of the POPSinSchools program, a partnership between The Philly POPS and The School District of Philadelphia that is dedicated to crafting the music leaders of tomorrow with mentorship from the music leaders of today. Launched in 2015, POPSinSchools is an EITC-Certified Program that supplements music education for approximately 3,000 students in the School District of Philadelphia by placing Philly POPS Teaching Artists in schools to educate and mentor students.

2023 All-City Jazz Festival takes place Wednesday, May 10 from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM at The Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Featuring:

  • All-City High School Jazz Band conducted by Terell Stafford
  • Samuel Fels High School Jazz Combo
  • Temple University CMSP Jazz Band
  • Franklin Learning Center Jazz Band
  • Girard Academic Music Program Jazz Band
  • Northeast High School Jazz Band
  • Central High School Jazz Band
  • Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush Jazz Band
  • CAPA (The Philadelphia High School for Performing Arts) Jazz Band

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra Presents 28th Annual Festival Concert This Month Photo
The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra Presents 28th Annual Festival Concert This Month

The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), an ensemble of the PYO Music Institute, will present their 28th Annual Festival Concert on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. in the Perelman Theater of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, located at 300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA.

The Crossing Presents World Premiere Of Ted Hearnes FARMING Outdoors at Kings Oaks Farm Photo
The Crossing Presents World Premiere Of Ted Hearne's FARMING Outdoors at Kings Oaks Farm

Grammy Award-winning choir The Crossing presents the world premiere of FARMING, a stirring new work by Ted Hearne directed by Ashley Tata on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Cirque Du Soleils BAZZAR At Greater Philadelphia Expo Center Offering Mothers Day Promotio Photo
Cirque Du Soleil's BAZZAR At Greater Philadelphia Expo Center Offering Mother's Day Promotion: Buy 3 Get 1 Free

Cirque du Soleil is offering a Mother's Day promotion that's available for the North American premiere of BAZZAR, coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks.

Chester County Studio Tour Announces Largest Event Ever Featuring 200 Artists And 79 Studi Photo
Chester County Studio Tour Announces Largest Event Ever Featuring 200 Artists And 79 Studios

The Chester County Studio Tour has announced their annual two-day event that showcases, highlights, and shares artists with art connoisseurs, collectors, and curious neighbors.


More Hot Stories For You

Philly High School Musicians To Perform At All City Jazz FestivalPhilly High School Musicians To Perform At All City Jazz Festival
The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra Presents 28th Annual Festival Concert This MonthThe Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra Presents 28th Annual Festival Concert This Month
The Crossing Presents World Premiere Of Ted Hearne's FARMING Outdoors at Kings Oaks FarmThe Crossing Presents World Premiere Of Ted Hearne's FARMING Outdoors at Kings Oaks Farm
Cirque Du Soleil's BAZZAR At Greater Philadelphia Expo Center Offering Mother's Day Promotion: Buy 3 Get 1 FreeCirque Du Soleil's BAZZAR At Greater Philadelphia Expo Center Offering Mother's Day Promotion: Buy 3 Get 1 Free

Videos

VIDEO: First Look at Philadelphia Theatre Company's Production of LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL Video VIDEO: First Look at Philadelphia Theatre Company's Production of LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT
Lantern Theater Company (5/18-6/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lovely a musical comedy
Under The Moon (5/12-5/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# To Reach Across a River by Marshall Botvinick
Theatre Ariel (4/29-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Montgomery Theater (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Home Game
Bird-in-Hand Stage (8/04-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BEWITCHED: The Bothered, Bewildered Songs Of Rodgers & Hart - Lyric Fest
Academy of Vocal Arts (5/24-5/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Christmas Dinner
Bird-in-Hand Stage (10/26-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matt Stanley♦ Comedy / Mindblowing Magic
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A View from the Bridge
Playcrafters of Skippack (6/02-6/17)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicken & Biscuits
Bristol Riverside Theatre (5/16-6/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU